CHICAGO, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, makes it easy to bring audio/video messages to an audience, even in locations without AC power.
Tripp Lite's new rolling TV/monitor carts have a rechargeable battery system that can power a display for up to 90 minutes or more (runtime varies with wattage of connected equipment) without plugging into a wall outlet. This freedom from AC power allows a display to be used in almost any location. When used with AC power, the battery system ensures continuous operation in the event of short power interruptions. Swivel casters make it easy to move a mounted display and share resources within a facility.
The carts accommodate flat- or curved-screen televisions, monitors or interactive touchscreens from 32 to 70 inches (cart model DMCS3270XPBB) or 60 to 100 inches (cart model DMCS60100XXBB). Height and tilt adjustments ensure the best viewing angle for the audience. With the addition of a display, wireless networking and a webcam, the carts become a presentation platform for remote collaboration or online learning.
"Flexible communication solutions are of utmost importance right now," said Karenann Brow, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Tripp Lite's rolling display carts with rechargeable battery can bring the message to a worldwide audience and transform any area into a presentation space, meeting room or learning environment. The carts are also great for creating temporary digital signage."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Rolling TV/Monitor Carts with Rechargeable Battery Power
- Carts support screens from 32 to 70 inches or 60 to 100 inches
- Height and tilt adjustments improve viewing angles and reduce glare
- 4-inch swivel casters with locks provide smooth rolling
- Lithium-ion battery system supports up to 90 minutes or more* of display use without AC power
- Shelves accommodate paperwork or peripherals
- VESA-compliant brackets provide no-hassle display mounting
- Runtime varies with wattage of connected equipment: approximately 220 min. at 100 watts, 100 min. at 220 watts, 75 min. at 300 watts and 50 min. at 420 watts.
Learn more about rolling TV/monitor carts with rechargeable battery power
See Tripp Lite's full line of rolling TV/monitor carts at tripplite.com
Media Contact
Samantha Casey, Tripp Lite, 7738691258, samantha_casey@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite