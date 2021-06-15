MONTEBELLO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers often prefer interacting with a human teller to an ATM. For the bank, teller interactions are ideal opportunities to up-sell customers on new products and services. Tellers can recommend products and services and answer questions about which ones are appropriate for specific customers. Tellers often lack the time to promote the bank's products and services due to the demands of handling and counting cash.
"We hear from our bank customers all the time how much they wish they could eliminate the routine aspects of teller window interactions so their people can focus on selling services and products," says Greg Pilon, Socal Safe Company Executive Vice President. "Our AC-TCR Teller Cash Recycler lets them do exactly that. Cash handling and counting is very labor intensive, and window tellers obviously have to pay close attention to what they're doing. With an automated cash recycler like the AC-TCR, they can let the machine do the work while they focus on the customer, probing for unmet needs and selling opportunities. It's really a game changer as far as making the most of the selling opportunities that walk through the door every single day at your typical bank branch."
Mark Farrelly, Chief Operating Office of Compuflex stated, "The AccuCASH and Compuflex teams worked together closely to ensure our BranchWare soft integration solution supports all of the features and functionality of the AC-TCR Teller Cash Recycler. The combined solution provides end-users with a vast improvement to their cash handling and cash management processes, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, improved security, time and money saved and a more efficient operation overall."
The AC-TCR Teller Cash Recycler puts useful functionality at tellers' fingertips with high-speed counting through its exclusive continuous feed deposit. Industry-leading dual denomination casettes provide flexibile configurations for handling currencies. Both exclusive features result in faster, more accurate cash handling and counting and reduced "teller fatigue."
———
Socal Safe Company has been setting the standard for strength, quality, and customer care in the security industry for more than 100 years. Since 1915, the company's goal has been to deliver premium service, with 100 percent customer satisfaction. With its expertise in the security industry, Socal Safe began to provide automated cash management solutions in 2010. Under its exclusive AccuCASH® Automation Solutions brand, it offers cash and coin recyclers, smart safes, currency discriminators, and sorters for secured and accountable cash handling.
———
The Compuflex Corporation is an independent, privately-owned, cash handling solutions provider, that has been successfully providing cash handling software since 1983. Its core business focus is on developing tools for financial, retail, and gaming markets both nationally and internationally. Compuflex continuously demonstrate its commitment to the cash handling industry through customized solution design, unparalleled customer support, in-house and on-site training programs, and solid warranties.
Media Contact
Greg Pilon, Socal Safe Company, +1 (323) 203-1609, gregpilon@socalsafe.com
Doug Enrooth, AccuCASH Automation Solutions, (323) 203-1614, douglasenrooth@socalsafe.com
SOURCE Socal Safe Company