DALLAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP) today announced the release of AP Off Campus, a robust, step-by-step toolkit designed to support universities in developing sustainable, high-quality online experiences for their on-campus students, including the ability to quickly move back and forth between classroom and online instruction as needed.
"As universities plan for the fall, they are emphasizing their need to implement a more sustainable and flexible instructional model for the next semester and beyond—one that can quickly adapt to public health guidance and other fast-moving events," said Rob Ganji, Chief Executive Officer of Academic Partnerships. "We're supporting our partner universities with a new framework for adapting on campus courses to online instruction informed by best-in-class technologies and pedagogical practices."
AP Off Campus supplements AP's comprehensive online services and is being offered to AP's partner universities free of charge. It guides university leaders through a planning process that allows them to better understand their online capabilities and needs and helps faculty align instruction with online best practices through an extensive orientation series of how-to videos, teaching strategies, and quality review rubrics. The faculty resources are considerable and allow professors to draw from evidence-based online course templates, a best practices video library, and live Q&A instructional sessions.
The toolkit also provides resources to students with a plug-and-play online student course for those new to remote learning.
"This is much more than a list of best practices or links to tools," said Dr. Amanda Smith, Senior Vice President of Academic Services at AP. "This is a practical, in-depth solution that our university partners can access now to help on-campus faculty develop online equivalency courses that can be quickly deployed as needed."
AP Off Campus is specifically designed to stand up quality online learning solutions quickly and effectively and is embedded with structured course templates and evaluative rubrics to ensure sound instruction and student success.
About Academic Partnerships
Academic Partnerships is a leading online service provider for higher education. The Dallas-based company assists universities in converting their on-campus degree programs into an online format, recruits qualified students for those programs, and supports enrolled students through graduation. Serving primarily public, not-for-profit universities, Academic Partnerships is guided by the principle that the opportunities presented through technology-aided learning make higher education more accessible and affordable and workforce relevant. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.