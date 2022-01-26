BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Acara Solutions, a premier provider of recruiting and workforce solutions for over 60 years, was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 list of the top staffing firms in the United States. This year's study represents SIA's 26th annual report in ranking the top companies that exceeded $100 million in estimated staffing revenue. In this year's report, Acara was listed among the top 50 largest firms in the United States.
Acara was also recently named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 lists of top engineering and IT staffing firms in the United States. In the study, SIA ranked the top workforce providers that generated at least $100 million in 2020 information technology temporary staffing revenue and a minimum of $50 million in 2020 engineering temporary staffing revenue. Acara was ranked as a top-10 engineering staffing firm in the United States and listed among the top 50 IT staffing providers in America.
"Our team is incredibly proud of these distinctions that firmly cement our status as a premier talent provider in the United States," said Scott Stenclik, CEO of Acara. "As we continue to expand our breadth of service offerings to support our clients' workforce objectives, we are motivated to progress higher on these lists in the years ahead."
These recent commendations from SIA add more prestigious awards to Acara's growing tally in 2021. The company was also named to Forbes' list of America's best professional staffing firms and received ClearlyRated's Best in Staffing client award.
"This latest award is yet another example of Acara's commitment to cultivating high-performance solutions that generate impactful results," said Brian Christel, President of Acara. "We are happy that our dedicated efforts to service excellence and innovation have resulted in inclusion on SIA's Largest U.S., Largest Engineering, and Largest IT Staffing Firms Lists again this year."
In addition to engineering and IT, Acara services contract and direct hire professionals across a wide range of industries including accounting and finance, manufacturing, and technical.
About Acara: Acara is a premier provider of recruiting and workforce solutions—we help companies compete for talent. With a legacy of experience in a variety of industries around the world, we partner with clients, listen to their needs, and customize visionary talent solutions that drive desired business outcomes. We leverage decades of experience to deliver contingent staffing, direct placement, executive search, employer branding, and workforce services worldwide.
Media Contact
Emily Paul, Aleron, Inc., +1 (716) 559-1404, paule@aleroninc.com
Patrick Collins, Aleron, 716-242-9595, collinsp@aleroninc.com
SOURCE Acara Solutions