NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last year, manufacturers were forced to move quickly to implement new strategies to help them adapt to marketplace disruptions created from the COVID-19 pandemic. As both consumer behavior and economic conditions were profoundly impacted, manufacturers continue to address the evolving needs of consumers in order to retain relationships with these customers.
In an economy which quickly transitioned much of the U.S. workforce to a virtual, work-from-home environment, manufacturers have executed best practices and strategies to meet these changes and increase excitement through their channel and to their consumers. Recent studies show that shoppers prefer reimbursement of virtual rebate rewards through virtual payments that can be downloaded in real-time to mobile wallets to take advantage of contactless shopping. To capitalize on this trend, many manufacturers are shifting their tactics to include a virtual payment option as part of their ongoing consumer and channel incentive programs. In 2021, ACB will see an increase of over 85% in clients implementing a virtual reward option within their promotional programs.
"The world around us has changed. Consumers have created new demands which have forced manufacturers to adapt new rebate and channel incentive program strategies to capitalize on the ongoing shift towards digital payments. As we continue to move forward, new virtual tactics implemented now will shape the way we communicate with our dealer channels and consumers in the future. Offering creative programs to your dealer channels and consumers has never been more important" – John Portelli, Senior Vice President, The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc.
Other strategies implemented by manufacturers for 2021 incentives include running back-to-back rebates helping to stimulate sales, extending rebate promotion periods, and giving back to charity and first responders.
For additional tactics and strategies being implemented in the consumer channel rebates and sales incentives marketplace, a complete copy of ACB's "2021 Rebates and Channel Incentive Programs Best Practices & Strategies" can be downloaded here.
ACB is a fully U.S. based operation addressing the Marketing Services needs of brands, manufacturers, service providers and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at sales@acbcoop.com.
ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.
