PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical transport service provider, ACC Medlink, has recently announced the continued use of the Stryker Power-LOAD XT Loading System. This game-changing powered lift system is designed to assist medical crews in safely lifting and loading patients and drastically reducing the time, staffing, and effort required by medical teams to load and unload patients before and after transit.
Weighing 125lbs and able to support weights of up to 701lbs, the Power-LOAD XT Loading System has the potential to reduce medical work-related injuries. The Power-LOAD XT Loading System utilizes guided rails and indicator lights to ensure safe hook up for loading and unloading, as well as the ability to charge the powered stretcher unit ensuring the battery is always fully charged.
Extensive research has revealed that 25% of medical workers suffer a chronic and severe back injury within their first four years in the field. Lifting has been identified as the primary cause of such career-ending back injuries. The Power-LOAD XT Loading System eliminates the need to manually lift patients thanks to its one-button hydraulic lift system.
"We have used the Stryker Power-LOAD XT Loading System from the start, because of its safety and time-saving features," said Mike Peat, President, ACC Medlink. "Most accidents and mishaps happen during the loading and unloading of patients. In this case, we have rightly prioritized the safety of both our medical crew and patients."
The Stryker Power-LOAD XT Loading System has been crash-tested to meet the BS EN-1789 safety standard. This significantly reduces the risk of patient drops and any ensuing injuries. "This is a half a million-dollar investment for the safety and convenience of our patients," continued Mike. "When time is of the essence, and you urgently need to move a patient from point A to B, then it's crucial that you can safely load and unload them as efficiently and quickly as you can. With the Power-LOAD XT Loading System, we are confident that we are now better equipped and prepared to serve our patients and protect our medical personnel from career-threatening injuries."
ACC Medlink is a long-distance medical and ground transport company that provides a range of medical transport services to patients across the country. The medical transport company remains committed to providing safe, cost-effective, and efficient medical transportation services to patients across the country.
