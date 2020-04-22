MONTREAL, Canada, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, and Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based tech company and a pioneer of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications technology for smart infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly manage the service level agreements of operators for V2X.
The partnership will focus on delivering quality of service to V2X edge applications, paving the way for a seamless approach to assuring quality for these applications deployed both in the cloud and at the edge that ingest large amounts of data from vulnerable road users, vehicles and road infrastructure. This provides an assured, attested and forensically auditable solution for automotive OEMs, their fleet management and Mobility-as-a-Service providers (MaaS), and their global telecom partners as they introduce V2X solutions for autonomous transportation.
Accedian guarantees performance at scale for federated and highly-distributed partners, regulators, and supply chain stakeholders who want to monetize autonomous driving communications transactions for governance, risk and compliance, or for detecting security threats in cross orchestrated cloud architectures. "Application delivery is increasing in complexity with distributed cloud processing (e.g. core, edge, access) across the networks that connect these cloud environments and the rapidly emerging world of IoT," said Richard Piasentin, Chief Marketing and Chief Strategy Officer, Accedian.
"Accedian Skylight's performance analytics capabilities unify end-to-end service performance monitoring with network traffic visibility on a single platform. Mobile operators can automate performance reporting and give their automotive OEM, or smart city, customers a real-time view of their networks and services. We're excited to partner with Savari to accelerate the support of ultra low-latency applications at the edge," said Dion Joannou, CEO, Accedian.
Accedian and Savari are installed today in MobiledgeX cloudlets in Munich, Germany, in St. Louis, United States, and in Montreal, Canada, for cross-carrier, federated and aggregated mission-critical safety applications requiring integration between multiple operator networks. This integration provides safety, quality and security across autonomous fleets and vehicles.
"Savari's expertise in C-V2X in-vehicle software and infrastructure platforms put us in a great position to track the performance of V2X applications. With this partnership, we believe that most latency sensitive use cases can now be monitored and attested to the service level agreements of mobile operators," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari, Inc. "Adding Accedian as a partner, combined with MobiledgeX's collaboration with GSMA, brings us one step closer to our core 5GAA mission of making roads safer and smarter in a cost-effective manner."
When deployed on the edge-cloud, the combination of Savari and Accedian empowers the automotive industry, with their reinsurance and insurance partners, to guarantee application assurance across global 5G networks with the cross-carrier orchestration and forensic auditability that the autonomous transportation industry must achieve. As critical infrastructure becomes a reality, this partnership focuses on reducing the number of automotive collisions, as well as supporting global environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives.
