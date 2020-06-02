MONTREAL, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, New Context, a leader in digital transformation for infrastructure security, and Savari, the pioneer of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology for smart infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to foster and promote economic security and prosperity for next-generation smart infrastructure. This alliance is mobilized to connect countless sensors, applications, autonomous cars, and remote services across every industry sector to create an assured, attested and secured foundation for tomorrow's transportation and electrification infrastructure.
Infrastructure is Foundational to Societal Success
Infrastructure has long helped determine whether societies flourish or fail. Today, our national infrastructure is rapidly aging out: outdated roads, energy grids, and telecommunications systems were built around post-WWII visions and are insufficient for supporting the next-gen smart infrastructure needed to ensure society's future, security, and sustainability.
Smart Infrastructure is the Future
Our society needs smart infrastructure. Smart infrastructure takes the pre-existing amalgamation of physical and virtual networks assembled over time and rebuilds and connects them into a sustainable and dependable infrastructure for the new vision of tomorrow.
Communications, commerce and transportation are all witnessing an explosion of networks, sensors, and devices fueling a patchwork of AI, IoT, and 4G/5G technologies into an already rapidly deteriorating modern-day infrastructure design. Smart infrastructure reimagines and forges the convergence of the collective imagination of modern technology into the practical social and economic benefits that society requires.
Smart infrastructure will be eco-friendly. The adoption of climate-friendly Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) initiatives will both foster and promote economic security and prosperity. Smart infrastructure ESG and SDG initiatives will provide tangible health benefits with cleaner air and healthier climates as a result of the mass electrification of power grids derived from renewable energy resources like solar, thermal, water, and wind to fuel limitless fleets of electric vehicles producing zero or low carbon emissions.
Smart infrastructure will also be safer. There will be less congestion and fewer collisions on highways once intelligent traffic management technologies that use next-gen telecommunications infrastructure, such as cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), are combined to help inform and guide vehicles and drivers. C-V2X infrastructure architecture will be designed with security in mind, properly implemented and deployed to automatically adhere to varied geo-governance data regulations at the same time.
Essential Technologies Driving Smart Infrastructure
Accedian will provide their foundational technology, Skylight, which delivers the observability of network and application transactions, performance analytics, and the detection of real-time suspicious, malicious and anomalous threat behaviors. Skylight's observability will enable infrastructure to capitalize on data coming from vehicles, traffic management systems, and fast charging stations, for example, and support applications associated with smart city enablement. This intelligent stream of data can be used by higher layer analytics platforms, and automation and orchestration platforms, for V2G and C-V2X infrastructure. Observability of application and network performance, as well as security threat detection at the edge and in the core cloud infrastructure, assures that the right data was sent to the right place and at the right time, facilitating an intelligent, eco-friendly and safer smart city infrastructure.
"Skylight provides the critical observability needed to ascertain the application communication transactions and detect advanced, targeted cyber breaches and other evasive attacks that are notably more difficult for organizations to find and prevent. In short, it provides the digital assurance required to empower the smart city infrastructure ecosystem," said Michael Rezek, Vice President of Cybersecurity Strategy at Accedian.
New Context will harness its expertise at engineering visionary data architecture solutions in the utility, robotic, and industrial sectors to modernize the next generation of smart infrastructure landscape with an ever-changing rulebook for data that continuously varies by nation, locality, or state.
"To enable electrification, autonomous vehicles, and smart infrastructure, we must engineer a scalable solution that is built for our next generation. The infrastructure must be resilient enough to enable jobs and capital, while also providing market sectors, like insurance, a means to balance innovation with risk in a world teeming with new technological opportunities," added Daniel Riedel, CEO of New Context. "Observability and trust are paramount to how we integrate those sensors, vehicles and supply chains. That is why this partnership is critical to our future infrastructure. Industrial, utility, and automotive companies will all blend into one ecosystem. Data must be able to pass through them safely and securely while still maintaining all regulatory compliance cross borders. We are honored to be among a few select companies that have the depth and breadth of experience in this interconnected landscape, and Accedian's Skylight and Savari will give us the visibility to achieve transparency and trust."
Savari will continue to forge ahead on its mission to make the world's roadways safer and smarter with V2X solutions spanning in-vehicle, roadside and cloud business segments. Today, Savari is a critical part of the V2X rollouts by major automotive vehicle manufacturers beginning in 2020. With these automotive leaders accounting for more than 30% of the US market and roughly 15% of the global automotive market, Savari's V2X software will power Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features for one in seven cars globally.
"The emergence of 5G is enabling the rollouts for V2X infrastructure to happen sooner. The time is now to address both the needs of smart cities and automotive vehicle manufacturers for connected and autonomous vehicles. We are excited to combine the power of our three companies to help create a platform framework for the insurance industry to meet nationwide Vision Zero initiatives," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO of Savari.
