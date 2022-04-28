Leaders in the data observability space will share their ideas on modernizing data processes
SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acceldata, the world's only multidimensional Data Observability Cloud, today announced that members of its leadership team will be speaking at the 2022 JPMorgan Chase Technology Innovation Forum on May 3. Now in its 13th year, the annual event offers an opportunity for firms to showcase business innovations to JPMorgan Chase, and potentially pursue a business engagement with the firm.
Who:
Rohit Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Acceldata
Ashwin Rajeev, Co-Founder and CTO, Acceldata
Gajanana Hegde, VP of Engineering, Acceldata
What:
The Silicon Valley-based team from Acceldata will host a 30-minute presentation in which they will provide insight into their comprehensive data observability technology and discuss how organizations can successfully observe, operate and optimize enterprise data systems. The presentation will be followed by a 15-minute question and answer session.
Where:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Office
575 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310
When:
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:45-9:55 AM ET
About Acceldata
Founded in 2018, Palo Alto, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises transform their data systems from unreliable, hard-to-scale, and expensive to stable, agile, and cost efficient. Acceldata's products have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), Pratt & Whitney, DBS, and many more. Investors in Acceldata include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of multidimensional data observability.
Media Contact
Allison M May, Touchdown PR, 7036787283, amay@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Acceldata