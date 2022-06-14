Integration provides visibility into performance, quality of data and spend intelligence from a single platform
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acceldata, the market leader in Data Observability, today announced an integration with Snowflake that improves insights, control, and spend intelligence of Snowflake environments. Acceldata's data observability for Snowflake offers a cost-effective solution to align cost and value in Snowflake environments with actionable insights and alerts into spend, administration, misconfigurations or anomalies, and usage trends.
Leveraging utilization information, the integration boosts the cost-to-value ratio by improving resource efficiency, eliminating waste and aligning spend with business benefit. Capabilities such as performance monitoring and analytics ensure service level objectives are met by eliminating bottlenecks, adhering to best practices, and predicting and preventing incidents. By monitoring data quality and reliability, the integration can improve data trust by delivering consistently reliable, high-quality data regardless of its origin or pipeline.
Acceldata's data observability for Snowflake helps customers:
Monitor: achieve a 360-degree view of data, processing and pipeline orchestration inside and outside of Snowflake
Analyze: gain insights into utilization, anomalies and trends that affect data quality, performance, and cost
Act: receive alert notifications and recommendations and/or implement auto-actions that accelerate time to results
"The journey of data can be a complex and bumpy road from start to finish. With many opportunities for failure along the way, a data observability solution allows customers to monitor the entire data lifecycle to detect and fix issues before they become costly," said Rohit Choudhary, founder and CEO, Acceldata. "With this integration, Acceldata Data Observability Cloud helps customers monitor, test and optimize Snowflake environments with ease."
As a Snowflake Technology Select Partner, Acceldata is thrilled to be participating and exhibiting at the Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas from June 13-16.
Visit us at booth 2020 during the Snowflake Summit
Join us for our session "Data Observability for Snowflake: Align Cost to Value & Performance" on Wed, June 15, 2:30pm
Schedule a meeting during the Snowflake Summit
CTAs: Blog, Website
About Acceldata
Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises transform their data systems from unreliable, hard-to-scale, and expensive to stable, agile, and cost efficient. Acceldata's products have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), Pratt & Whitney, DBS, and many more. Investors in Acceldata include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of multidimensional data observability.
# # #
Media Contact
Jeff Tieszen, Acceldata, 512-599-4015, jtieszen@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Acceldata