TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trial project management is becoming increasingly challenging with changing processes and regulatory hurdles, new technologies and overwhelming amounts of data to sift through. By developing a platform that answers the question of "what do I do next", project managers—along with entire study teams can become more proactive and effective, while keeping studies on track.
Register for this webinar to hear a discussion of the design of these platforms and the real-time metrics and project health scores they provide. We will also dive into the change management required for implementation, the importance of organization-wide adoption and the benefits to studies including risk reduction.
Join experts from Labcorp, Clare Campbell, MS, PMP, Senior Director, RBQM Customer Success; and Monika Schlede, PMP, Project Director, Oncology for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Clinical Trials with Streamlined Project Management Methodology.
