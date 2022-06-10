Acquisition allows fundraising capabilities from consumers and workforce.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerist, a SaaS platform supporting companies and nonprofits in their partnership efforts, has acquired GiveWorx, a financial software company that helps businesses and nonprofits raise money from their constituents. Through a strategic partnership for the past year, the two companies collaboratively offered customers the ability to raise more money at the register and at work.
The acquisition of GiveWorx fits into Accelerist's mission to make it easier for companies and nonprofits to raise more funds for important social issues. By purchasing GiveWorx, Accelerist will be able to marry its user-friendly data and analytics platform with constituent fundraising capabilities to provide a comprehensive ecosystem that helps its customers do more good, more efficiently. Accelerist plans to leverage GiveWorx's traction with nonprofits and financial institutions to grow new strategic platform partnerships across various industries.
"We are very excited to combine the GiveWorx platform with Accelerist, creating the premium platform supporting nonprofits in raising more money for meaningful causes through new, innovative technology," said Asif Ramji, Founder & Chairman, GiveWorx.
"We're thrilled about the versatile fundraising capabilities the GiveWorx acquisition will bring to our nonprofit and corporate customers," said Brittany Hill, CEO/Founder, Accelerist. "Not only will our customers be able to still find and measure social impact partnerships through our platform, they can now engage each other's supporters in raising critical funds for social good in an easy and turnkey way. Pair GiveWorx's software-agnostic donation interface with our analytics, and it's a no brainer for those who want to raise more money wherever they are – at home, at register, at work, at play - and cultivate donor relationships along the way."
About Accelerist
Accelerist is the leader in social impact partnership technology. Accelerist's software platform supports corporate partnership teams, account management, and leadership in sustaining, vetting, and growing their partnership portfolios. Some of the industry's most prolific brands and nonprofit organizations rely on Accelerist's innovative solutions to prospect, measure, fundraise and inspire profit-purpose partnerships through our proprietary SaaS Platform.
About GiveWorx
GiveWorx is the go-to Impact-as-a-Service technology that enables businesses to fulfill their Corporate Social Responsibility. Its suite of digital giving tools makes it easy for businesses and nonprofits to engage customers, employees, and communities! Built by Fintech experts, GiveWorx is an integrated cause-based engagement and fundraising platform that can help you multiply social impact.
Media Contact
