SUNRISE, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zia Bhutta, CEO of Accelirate Inc., is celebrating a one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel.
"We are so pleased to have Zia Bhutta entering year two as a member of the Forbes Technology Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social, capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Zia is an important part of that community."
"The Forbes Technology Council community is made up of folks who are the stewards of the tech industry. It's been an honor to be a part of the Council by learning from and contributing towards the member community," said Bhutta. "The rigorous editorial approval process ensures that only the most original and relevant content gets published. This matters since the Technology Executives are bombarded by redundant opinions and news items from multiple sources. The information and opinions provided on Forbes Tech Council are thoroughly vetted. Many clients have complimented us on being published there and have circulated some of our posts internally."
Bhutta's Forbes Technology Council anniversary comes at a pivotal stage in Accelirate's growth – in 2020 alone, the company expanded to over 220 employees worldwide, launched the first-ever Managed Robotic Operations Center, and in March released its AutomationNavigator tool for managing and assessing enterprise automations.
As he enters his second year of Forbes Technology Council membership, Bhutta looks forward to continuing Accelirate's cutting-edge innovation and cementing Accelirate's role as a predominant thought leader in the RPA industry.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. More information is available at forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT ACCELIRATE
Accelirate Inc. is the largest niche RPA services provider in the United States. Its mission is to help companies accelerate automation using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI Technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Smart OCR. Solely focused on Process Automation, Accelirate offers a comprehensive set of services for enterprises at all stages of RPA and AI adoption. For more information, contact info@accelirate.com.
