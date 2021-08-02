CARY, N.C., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelogix, a warehouse automation services firm specializing in software-driven flexible automation, today announced its recognition in 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies by Dwight Klappich as a Sample Vendor within the Multirobot Orchestration category.[1] Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.
"As companies expand their use of robotics, most will eventually have heterogeneous fleets of robots from different vendors performing a wide array of tasks. Integrating with and coordinating the work of a varied fleet of robots will require standardized orchestration software that can easily integrate to a variety of specific robot platforms," said Gartner in the research report.
Gartner's report points out that, "As a company's fleet of robots grows, simple API integration will not be enough. Companies will need an orchestration capability that can assign work to the right robots based on near-real-time information and the characteristics of the activity. This will reduce the time, effort and cost to onboard new robots and will reduce support cost, ultimately making organizations more efficient because work will be assigned to the robot best-suited for the task."
In this report, Gartner recommends to:
- "Analyze your integration requirements as you expand your robot fleet beyond a single vendor.
- Study how you will need to assign work to the various robots and what orchestration logic will be needed to support this simultaneously. Pay particular attention to situations where work might need to be coordinated between two different robots, such as an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) moving pallets from receiving to a storage aisle, where a narrow-aisle high-reach truck puts the pallet away."
Accelogix delivers flexible automation solutions for its clients through a combination of deep industry expertise and the LogistiVIEW warehouse execution platform, which uses a patented workflow engine and AI-driven edge mobility to drive frontline process execution, robotics and automation orchestration, labor tracking, work optimization, and remote collaboration. Accelogix also helps companies optimize their warehousing and fulfillment through operational consulting and Blue Yonder Luminate Logistics solution implementation.
Accelogix presently works with clients across the United States and Canada. It has offices in Cary, NC and Brookfield, WI. The management team of the company includes recognized experts in supply chain software with decades of experience at leading vendors and logistics operations.
"The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated the digital transformation and automation roadmaps of many organizations. With tight labor and real estate markets, it is more important than ever to maximize the utilization of your warehouse assets through efficient inventory management and flexible automation solutions that can adapt with the growth of your business," said Seth Patin, CEO, Accelogix. "We are pleased to be named as a Sample Vendor in this Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2021, and to see Multirobot Orchestration recognized for its increasing importance to companies considering automation implementation."
Accelogix was also recently identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner report titled, "The 2021 Supply Chain Technology Themes"[2] and a Sample Vendor in the 2020 Gartner Warehousing and Fulfillment Vendor Guide report.[3]
About Accelogix
Accelogix is a services firm specializing in software-driven flexible automation solutions for warehousing and manufacturing. It delivers differentiated results through deep industry expertise, leading expertise in Blue Yonder Luminate Logistics solutions, and the LogistiVIEW warehouse execution platform.
