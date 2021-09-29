EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accesa Labs, a leading provider of regulatory and wellness-based testing and scheduling services is now partnering with symplr, a global leader in enterprise healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC"), to provide a streamlined solution for satisfying vendor credentialing in healthcare applications.
The symplr/Accesa Labs integration allows vendor reps—from equipment suppliers and service technicians to pharmaceutical reps and visiting physicians, who require screening and credentialing prior to entry into healthcare facilities—to schedule test appointments, order services and share their validated results with just a few clicks, directly within the dashboard of symplr's Access solution. Typically, credentialing can be a slow and inefficient process involving phone calls and emails with doctor's offices, paperwork, and uncertain costs. Accesa Labs technology automates this process by enabling vendor reps to order tests and services at guaranteed prices from more than 3,000 approved testing locations nationwide. Test results are then directly transmitted electronically through Accesa Labs to symplr Access with a few clicks, significantly speeding up reporting and validation, and granting vendor reps more timely access to the locations where their services are needed.
"Vendor credentialing has long played an important role in protecting patients and minimizing business risks for healthcare organizations. Historically, however, the process has been siloed, manual, and inefficient, resulting in lost time and money. Partnering with Accesa Labs accelerates the entire process by quickly green-lighting compliant vendors for access," said Peggy Drew, Sr. Director, Product Management at symplr.
"We are excited to work with symplr on a partnership that directly serves the needs of our common customers." said Matthew Williamson, co-founder of Accesa Labs. "The COVID-19 pandemic has driven home our focus on leveraging technology to improve traditional processes in healthcare. The direct lab-to-platform experience of our symplr integration creates a safer, easier, more connected healthcare experience for vendor reps and the facilities they serve. It also provides ongoing opportunities for us to further refine the product experience for the more than 200 businesses already using our platform."
Highlights of the integration:
- Ensures vendor reps are ordering the correct tests to satisfy the credential
- Offers the most common credentialing tests including the hepatitis B titer, mumps, measles, and rubella or MMR titer, varicella or chickenpox titer, and TB blood test at guaranteed prices
- Provides access to over 3,000 testing locations
- Enables vendor reps to easily share validated results electronically
Product Availability
Effective September 14, 2021, vendor reps using symplr Access are able to connect with Accesa Labs services directly through their device.
About Accesa Labs
Founded in 2009, El Segundo-based Accesa Labs is a digital health company offering on-demand lab testing to empower people to meet their own personal and professional health goals. Built upon three principles – hassle-free access, transparent pricing, and quality service – Accesa Labs technology enabled services include a doctor-approved lab order and lab fees standard; the tests are administered at nearby labs. Available lab tests include COVID-19 tests, wellness screenings, IGRA tuberculosis screening, vaccine immunity titer tests, chain-of-custody drug tests and more. Doctor's office visits are not required prior to testing and results are available electronically within days. More information is available at https://www.accesalabs.com/.
About symplr
symplr's comprehensive healthcare operations solutions, anchored in governance, risk management, and compliance, enable our enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare. For over 30 years, our customers have trusted our expertise and depended on our provider data management, workforce and talent management, contract management, spend management, access management, and compliance, quality, and safety solutions to help drive better operations for better outcomes. Learn how at https://www.symplr.com/.
