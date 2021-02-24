CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Garage Doors, an industry leader with more than 15 years of experience in residential and commercial garage door repair and installation, is growing its presence in the Northeast. The company is proud to announce the addition of its newest franchise, Access Garage Doors of Morristown, New Jersey.
Brothers and businessmen Mohamed and Suliman Masoud are bringing Access Garage Doors to the Morristown area. The pair has extensive experience in sales and customer service and are excited to introduce the Access brand to their community. Mohamed says the brand's attention to customers' needs and the pledge to provide high-quality service will be welcomed with open arms.
"The company's dedication to customer service really appealed to us," said Mohamed. "This is a business where having the training and tools to do an excellent job for a customer means they'll recommend you to their neighbors and friends. We're excited to build those relationships in our community."
The pair was looking for entrepreneurial opportunities when they discovered Access Garage Doors. Suliman says they were sold on the brand after speaking to other franchisees.
"We weren't sure about starting a business during the pandemic," said Suliman. "But we saw that other owners were busy and doing well, so we knew this would be a good opportunity for us. Investing in a business that's recession-proof makes us feel more confident in our future success. We're looking forward to growing with Access."
Access Garage Doors President and CEO, Jesse Cox, says Mohamed and Suliman understand the value of creating a trusted working relationship with clients and will make successful Access franchise owners.
"We are excited to have Mohamed and Suliman join the Access team," said Cox. "We know they have what it takes to manage Access Garage Doors expansion in Morristown and look forward to helping them achieve their goals."
Access Garage Doors offers homeowners a comprehensive selection of services on garage door opener systems and garage doors, as well as a wide selection of high-quality new garage doors and openers. Access Garage Doors is a Master Authorized Clopay dealer and an Authorized Service Provider for LiftMaster, Home Depot, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr.
To learn more about Access Garage Doors, please visit: https://accessdoorcompany.com/.
For more information about Access Garage Doors franchise opportunities, please visit: https://accessdoorcompany.com/franchise/.
###
ABOUT ACCESS GARAGE DOORS
Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors provides service, installation and sales of state-of-the-art residential and electric openers. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Access is a top-tier Master Authorized Dealer for one of the largest garage door manufacturers, Clopay, and is a top-tier LiftMaster ProVantage Dealer. Access also carries brands such as Amarr Doors, Genie, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Marantec, and Sommer; and services Hormann, Wayne Dalton, CHI, Raynor, Sears, Linear, Lynx, Overhead Door, Ideal Door, Windsor Door, Stanley, Door Link, and Ryobi brands. Access is a long-term member of the International Door Association, as well as the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga.
Media Contact
Rachael Purl, 919 Marketing Company, 919-459-8161, rpurl@919marketing.com
SOURCE Access Garage Doors