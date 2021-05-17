CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Garage Doors, an industry leader with more than 15 years of experience in residential and commercial garage door repair and installation, is growing its presence in the Midwest. The company is proud to welcome Mike Rustad as its newest franchise owner of Access Garage Doors of South St. Paul, in Minnesota.
Rustad is an experienced and savvy franchise owner who's already found success with his first business in the garage organization market. After 10 years of building that franchise, Rustad understands the needs of his community and is ready to offer customers new services and products with the Access Garage Door brand.
"When we're in customers' homes, they'll ask us about garage door repair and replacement," said Rustad. "I thought, we're already in their homes, and they're happy with the projects we're doing, so why wouldn't we get into the garage door business? Access is the perfect next step for us to offer great customer service and products to new and existing customers."
Rustad grew up in an entrepreneurial family. He worked at his father's automotive repair shop as a teenager.
"He always saved the hardest projects for me because I have a lot of patience," said Rustad. "The biggest lessons I learned from my dad were persistence and not to back down from a challenge. I know this is a competitive market, but I'm impressed by the Access business plan and the fact that they're growing quickly. I'm excited to grow with this company."
Access Garage Doors President and CEO, Jesse Cox, is confident Rustad will be a tremendous asset to the Access Garage Doors franchise team.
"Access is excited about this opportunity to establish a presence in Minnesota," said Cox. "Mike has a knack for understanding the needs of his community and can take on any challenge that comes his way. I'm confident he will thrive as the newest member of the Access family. I can't wait to see the growth of Access Garage Doors South St. Paul in the coming years."
Access Garage Doors offers homeowners a comprehensive selection of services on garage door opener systems and garage doors, as well as a wide selection of high-quality new garage doors and openers. Access Garage Doors is a Master Authorized Clopay dealer and an Authorized Service Provider for LiftMaster, Home Depot, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr.
To learn more about Access Garage Doors, please visit: https://accessdoorcompany.com/.
The Access Garage Doors franchise is a low-overhead business model for entrepreneurs who are searching for a recession-resistant business opportunity. For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit: https://accessdoorcompany.com/franchise/.
###
ABOUT ACCESS GARAGE DOORS
Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors provides service, installation, and sales of state-of-the-art residential and electric openers. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Access is a top-tier Master Authorized Dealer for one of the largest garage door manufacturers, Clopay, and is a top-tier LiftMaster ProVantage Dealer. Access also carries brands such as Amarr Doors, Genie, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Marantec, and Sommer, and also services Hormann, Wayne Dalton, CHI, Raynor, Sears, Linear, Lynx, Overhead Door, Ideal Door, Windsor Door, Stanley, Door Link, and Ryobi brands. Access is a long-term member of the International Door Association, as well as the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga.
Media Contact
Rachael Purl, 919 Marketing Company, 919-459-8161, rpurl@919marketing.com
SOURCE Access Garage Doors