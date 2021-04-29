DALLAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas-headquartered Access Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare revenue cycle management, process automation, and IT service providers, has promoted Kumar Shwetabh to the role of President of US Operations. In this role, Kumar will be responsible for strengthening Access Healthcare's services and solutions for hospitals, health systems, ambulatory surgical centers, providers, payers, and other related service providers. Kumar will focus on building onshore service delivery operations and expand the company's overall end-to-end revenue cycle management services.
Additionally, Kumar will continue to lead Pacific Global, as its CEO, which Access Healthcare acquired in 2018 and now operates as a fully-owned subsidiary focused on providing revenue cycle services to multiple healthcare clients across the United States.
Access Healthcare has recently expanded its Teaneck, NJ service center and built a provider operations service center in Dallas, TX. Kumar says, "I feel that Access Healthcare is the right platform to build revenue cycle operations of the future. As a company, we are making the right investments in people, processes, and automation. Our onshore operations will serve as the anchor for our patient experience services and more complex services such as clinical documentation improvement and revenue integrity services."
"With the Pacific Global integration completing three years, Kumar has now chosen to provide leadership to our US operations and build out RCM services delivery capabilities for the acute and non-acute care segments. As we create the future revenue cycle by transitioning to an automated, API-driven world, Kumar's knowledge of the healthcare industry and entrepreneurial experience will help us expand our business", said Anurag Jain, Chairman of Access Healthcare. "In the last three years with Access Healthcare, he has already demonstrated the ability to lead large global teams and create new delivery models combining the expertise of people and creating differentiation through technology."
About Access Healthcare
Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centers in the US, India, and the Philippines. Their 14,000+ staff is committed to bringing revenue cycle excellence to clients by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, TX, the company supports over 300,000 healthcare providers through 70+ clients, serving 80+ specialties, processing over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribing medical codes to over 30 million charts annually.
With over 3,500 virtual bots in operation, Access Healthcare's proprietary robotic process automation platform helps its clients improve efficiency. Access Healthcare is HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified, providing the needed security, availability, and confidentiality of sensitive health information. Their people program, integrated processes, and proven track record of service delivery have earned Access Healthcare the Leader and Star Performer award by Everest Group's Healthcare Provider BPO Peak Matrix.
For more information, visit Access Healthcare.
Media Contact
Regan Mosher, Access Healthcare, 844.533.1307, info@accesshealthcare.com
SOURCE Access Healthcare