The Multidisciplinary Creative Studio Will Focus on Web3 Consultancy, Creating and Launching NFT Projects
LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founding partners Sylvain Tron, Tolga Yildiz, Can Misirlioglu, and advisor, Thomas Rush of ConsenSys Mesh, have combined their decades of experience in design, craft, brand strategy and blockchain technology to launch Modern People, a first of its kind multidisciplinary creative studio that specializes in creating and launching NFT projects and providing guidance to brands, IP holders, content creators and artists in the next generation of the internet, Web3.
The new company's goal is to help marketers strategically and efficiently navigate the continuing evolution of Web3 and blockchain technology – bridging the gap between their work and its admirers, insuring they are validated by their creations as they build a more fair, decentralized and transparent internet that doesn't rely on existing platforms.
"Discovering NFT's at the end of 2020 was life changing and I quickly realized that the possibilities would expand far beyond illustrated animal pictures," Tron said. "Blockchain technology and digital ownership are redefining the internet economy and culture as we know it, and opens up a wide world of opportunities for artists and marketers. Those opportunities will stem from strong strategic ideas, community building, storytelling and craft. In launching Modern People, we've combined our expertise launching projects in the space with our hands-on ability to develop and execute projects from beginning to end."
"Web3 represents a distinct new opportunity for creative storytelling," Misirlioglu said. "From sophisticated brand building for established companies to engaging communities for independent artists, the range of creative possibilities driven by meaningful audience participation, and enabled by digital ownership, is unprecedented. The forming of Modern People is driven by our fundamentals of strategy, creativity and craft, now augmented by a deep understanding of the web3 culture and technology. It takes a completely new combination of competencies to thrive in this fast-moving space, and I am energized every day to be a part of this dynamic team."
Rush commented, "My experience over the years at ConsenSys and now at Mesh has allowed me to play a small role in the development of the technology that will transform society's operating systems. The infrastructure and tooling built in the past 5 years will always be critical, but looking ahead, web3 is on the cusp of unlocking massive value for communities of creators and builders instead of corporations – which is precisely why I'm excited about the work that Modern People is undertaking."
The highly adaptable team of partners has a finely tuned collective background stemming from senior, client-facing roles at creative agencies, content studios and early stage web3 ventures, making them uniquely suited to provide creative counsel while understanding every distinct facet of their client's needs.
"We are at a turning point in terms of the relationship between creativity and ownership. Blockchain technology enables a transparent medium for groundbreaking ways of generating value between artists, IP holders, brands and their collectors, audiences and communities," Yildiz said. "It's an increasingly diverse, rich yet complicated landscape. Modern People is very exciting to me because the team's passion and expertise in the areas of strategy, creativity, craft and technology create the perfect Venn's diagram. Each member has enough overlap in each other's area and that creates a propulsive dialog, from the start of an idea to the end of a project. And the center of it, where it all comes together, well, that's fireworks!"
The Modern People team consists of:
· Sylvain Tron - Tron's career began as founder of film production and international sales company, Visit Films. After selling the company, he served as Senior Producer for marketing agency, R/GA, where he managed content creation for major brands. He then joined Havas Media Agency in New York, overseeing production and leading the company's content agency Studio 6 as Head of Content, North America. In 2017, Sylvain founded the Operam Creative Group, serving as president. He sourced, managed, and executed Operam's acquisition by McKinney in 2019, and also began his position as Managing Director at the new McKinney LA office overseeing operations, culture, and business growth. Sylvain has been honored for his groundbreaking creations receiving 3 Cannes Lions, four Clios and One Show Pencil.
· Tolga Yildiz - Yildiz's professional career began at Trollback and Company, where he contributed to major network rebranding projects and provided creative input for national television commercials. Here, he also created title design work for renowned festivals and feature films. At R/GA Digital Studio, he led a team of designers-animators and character animators and supervised platform re-designs, product launches and digital campaigns for major brands. In 2012, Tolga co-founded Kozmonot Animation Studio, contributing ideas for various commercial and non-commercial projects. Co-directed with his partner in Kozmonot, "Little Matryoshka" has been an official selection in major film and animation festivals including a "Coup de Coeur" in Cannes Film Festival. Tolga and his work are the recipients of the Art Directors Young Guns Award, BDA Rocket Award as well as various Promax/BDA Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. His work has been exhibited in the Cooper Hewitt National Design Triennial and showcased by industry standard publications. It has also been selected for AIGA 365, Type Directors Club and Art Directors Club Annuals.
· Can Misirlioglu - A creative director, Can has led in-house content studios for some of the most respected agencies. He spent 10 years working at R/GA where his design-driven content work became the foundation for the current iteration of R/GA Studios. He then served as Group Creative Director for Studio 6 at Havas Agency. Can later formed the Design + Craft group at Decoded, where he led rebrandings, launch campaigns, and brand and content design. Can is also the co-founder of United Labor, a creative collective known for its eclectic creative output around art, music, and food culture.
· Thomas Rush (Advisor) - A partner at ConsenSys Mesh where he focuses on digital assets, DAOs, and the Mesh investment portfolio of 200+ positions, Rush is also an angel investor, board director, and advisor for various early-stage technology companies. Previously he led Client Services at Live Grey, which focuses on transforming workplaces for Fortune 500 companies. Prior to that he served on the innovation and global business development teams at IPG Mediabrands, and in 2010, he co-founded Propeller, an impact-driven coworking space and business incubator in New Orleans. He is an alumnus of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers, holds a BS in Applied Economics, and in his spare time he designs impractical three-dimensional art.
About Modern People
Modern People is a web3 consultancy and a multidisciplinary creative studio focused on creating and launching NFT projects. The company is comprised of a group of friendly (forward-)thinkers and makers whose collective experience brings together design, craft, brand strategy and blockchain technology. Creativity drives Modern People in web3 and beyond. The promise of web3 is unleashed by good ideas, strong IP and flawless creative execution. Great art and storytelling will be lasting forces in this evolving new medium. Modern People applies this philosophy to their process -- whether developing IP, partnering with brands, content creators or other artists.
