GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome Digilence as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to an AI-infused subscription software platform that helps CPA firms digitize accounting processes and automate manual repetitive tasks across Audit, Tax, Client Accounting, and other back-office functions.
Digilence combines best-of-breed hosted AI, ML, Automation, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) into a single cloud-based platform called the Digilence Cloud. By packaging and training the platform on industry-wide manual processes, Digilence powers a suite of SaaS products that makes digitization more accessible, accurate and affordable for the entire profession.
Digilence is one of more than 50 preferred providers of CPAmerica, Inc., and is working with a growing list of member firms to implement its subscription automations for Tax E-filing and Benefit Plan Audits.
"We are excited to welcome another cloud-based provider like Digilence as a new preferred provider for the association," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "CPAmerica preferred providers must go through a stringent approval process in order to get the seal of approval from the membership."
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of Crowe Global, a top-10 global accounting network, CPAmerica expands to over 286 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.2 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
About Digilence:
Most firms struggle to effectively leverage emerging technology (AI, ML, RPA, Automation) to help them automate, scale, and grow. The mission of Digilence is to bring the latest advancements in financial automation technology to accounting firms like yours through a simple, scalable, and affordable subscription-based software platform.
The Digilence team has 40+ years of experience solving problems in the finance and accounting space. Let us show you how Digilence Automation Cloud can make your firm more effective & more profitable.
