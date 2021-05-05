GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome LeaseCrunch as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to a software platform that helps CPA firms simplify the rollout of the new lease accounting standard for their clients.
Specifically designed to help CPA firms, LeaseCrunch significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for, and maintain leases.
"We are honored to be a CPAmerica, Inc. preferred provider," said Ane Ohm, CEO of LeaseCrunch. "We recognize the significant value CPAmerica, Inc. brings to its members and are thrilled to be able to help firms simplify and implement the new lease accounting standards."
LeaseCrunch is one of more than 50 preferred providers of CPAmerica, Inc.
"We are excited to welcome LeaseCrunch as a new preferred provider for the association," said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. "CPAmerica preferred providers must go through a stringent approval process in order to get the seal of approval from the membership."
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of Crowe Global, a top-10 global accounting network, CPAmerica expands to over 286 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.2 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
About LeaseCrunch:
LeaseCrunch, the fastest and easiest lease accounting software on the market, is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution. LeaseCrunch helps organizations implement the new lease accounting standards, ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96, and IFRS 16.
A simple but powerful tool, LeaseCrunch significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for, and maintain leases. For more information go to: http://www.leasecrunch.com.
