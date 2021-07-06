SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccountingSuite™ today announced a new partnership with ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution. Through the partnership, AccountingSuite™ customers can now connect to hundreds of online stores through ShipStation, allowing users to sync items, sales, customers, and shipments and keep their day-to-day accounting and inventory up-to-date in real time.
AccountingSuite™ is an award-winning accounting software with built-in advanced e-commerce software that is customizable to users' exact business needs. The native cloud application allows users to log in anytime from any device and provides unlimited transactions across multiple users. The integration with ShipStation empowers AccountingSuite™ users to exceed all their customers' expectations with a cloud-centric e-commerce solution.
"We are thrilled to announce the ShipStation integration. The integration finally allows businesses to manage and track their online sales in one accounting platform," said Ted McRae, Director of Marketing & Growth at AccountingSuite™.
About AccountingSuite™
AccountingSuite™ is a powerful, all-in-one business application for accounting, cloud banking, order management, e-commerce, inventory management, project, and time tracking in one cloud-driven platform. Our mission is to provide easy to use, no-nonsense software scalable for startups, entrepreneurs, and growing companies to manage finances and day-to-day operations. Learn more at http://www.accountingsuite.com.
About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit .
