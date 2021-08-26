SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccountingSuite™ announces two new extensions to customize the cloud accounting software tech stack through the extension store. The advanced functionalities build upon the current robust cloud accounting ledger solution to support complex organizations in a tailor-made model. With extensions ranging from Blank Check Stock Printing, Auto-Purchase order, KPI Inventory Dashboard just to name a few.
Ted McRae, Director of Business Development at AccountingSuite™ , expanded on the new extensions, "AccountingSuite™ uses extensions to extend the functionality of the software. So instead of supplying the user with all types of features that they don't need like many of our competitors do, we are focused on a model that empowers the user to install extensions on an as-needed basis." He continued, "When we set out to customize the software to best fit the clients' needs, we realized how cumbersome it could become if their dashboard were full of options they don't use. Our two recent releases are:
Expense Reporting
Allows a user to submit, track, process and reimburse employee expenses. Expense Reporting scan track employee out-of-pocket expenses and allow them to upload receipts, enter details as well as mileage for reimbursement.
Asset Tracker
Manage your fixed assets with AccountingSuite™'s Asset Tracker Extension. Easily track and manage depreciation with schedules and disposal of your assets. Attach images and asset details to keep everything tidy & organized.
AccountingSuite™ is an award-winning accounting software with built-in advanced inventory management solutions. The pure cloud application allows users to login anytime from any device and provides unlimited transactions as well as multiple users. The software is a popular alternative for CPAs and accountants because it adheres to GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) unlike other popular accounting programs; lack of this backbone in an accounting system allows inexperienced users to make changes to the file after closing.
About AccountingSuite™
AccountingSuite™ is a powerful, all-in-one business application for accounting, cloud banking, order management, inventory management, project and time tracking in one cloud-driven platform. Our mission is to provide easy to use, no-nonsense software that is scalable for startups, entrepreneurs, and growing companies to manage not only finances, but day to day operations. AccountingSuite™ partners with accountants to deliver the software as low as $5 per month per client. Learn more at http://www.accountingsuite.com.
