LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 1, 2021, AccountingWare released ActivReporter G2, the next generation of their popular reporting software for Microsoft Dynamics GP users. ActivReporter G2, with significant performance upgrades and feature enhancements, is a substantial improvement from the first generation of ActivReporter.
Since ActivReporter's launch in 2017, AccountingWare consistently introduces new features every month, including 43 update releases since the initial offering and over 150 feature improvements. ActivReporter G2 brings several highly requested and impactful features, including:
- The ability to mix and match any set of financial statements onto a spreadsheet with multiple color-coded tabs;
- Filtering capabilities within a column on any HD pane to limit data shown;
- Automated report distribution via email to report groups with a button click;
- The ability to show detail tabs and a summary tab for financial statements in Excel;
- Improved database synchronization technologies and an automated "data healing" mechanism.
"With the launch of ActivReporter G2, we hope to demonstrate to our customers and prospects that we are committed to our product and to the overall GP user community," commented Marvin Crossnoe, CEO of AccountingWare.
With the ActivReporter G2 release, AccountingWare will announce an updated pricing model, with considerations for legacy use of the first generation of ActivReporter. Contacts can visit the website to learn more about the new features and updated pricing model. https://accountingware.com/activreporter.
About AccountingWare
Founded in 1977, AccountingWare is a software development firm serving the accounting community. AccountingWare solutions offer unprecedented versatility and insight into accounting data for better control over financial health. Solutions include ActivityHD, a flexible ERP software for the sophisticated accounting department to manage the enterprise;, and ActivReporter, a reporting, and data analysis solution for the Microsoft Dynamics GP community. Learn more about our solutions at https://accountingware.com.
