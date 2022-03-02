GOLDEN, Colo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A revolutionary new smart contract designed to spread wealth is being launched on March 18. Accrue Coin has a carefully planned tier system, so investors benefit from daily Binance USD rewards in every level of investment.
"We believe that everyone should get out what they put in. Early investors are, and always will be rewarded with larger holdings for lower prices," said co-founder Juan Rivera. "But to encourage future investors, Accrue Coin features a tier-based reflections system that places everyone into tiers, determined by equity value."
One key feature that sets Accrue Coin apart is their departure from the "get in while you still can" formula. The company said the days of investing early on into a project and getting decent reflections, just to be reduced to mere cents when wealthier investors buy in, are gone. Instead, the coin promotes investing at the time of discovery for generations to come.
The tier system is set up to split rewards evenly among holders in each tier. For example, if there are 100 people in tier 1, which has a bag value of $100 to $500, each holder in the tier will receive $17.30 if the daily volume is $100,000. There are 12 tiers total, with the lowest tiers earning the largest percentage of reflections. Tier 1 earns 29 percent of reflections, while tier 12, a bag value of over $1,000,000, earns 2 percent of reflections. If a tier doesn't have any holders, reflections allocated to that tier are moved to the Giveaways wallet. Higher tiers have fewer holders to split reflections with. Reflections are not automatic and must be claimed within the dashboard.
For tokenomics, there is an 11 percent tax for every buy and sell transaction. BUSD reflections are six percent with two percent liquidity. One percent goes to marketing and development. One percent BUSD is allocated for giveaways, and one percent is for NFT dividends.
To promote fairness, there will not be a whitelist or a presale. Initial liquidity will be raised through NFT sales. There will be 250 unique NFTs minted and available for purchase with no buy limit. NFT holders will receive a daily dividend that must be claimed. Each NFT will split one percent of the day's transaction volume evenly. Holders with multiple $ACRU NFTs will receive the amount allocated for each NFT.
Accrue Coin was founded by Juan Rivera and Parker. The duo developed the idea while searching for cryptocurrencies that provided true passive income.
"Reflection-based coins proved to be valid, at first. However, time and time again, the same issue would arise. We would enter a project early, and reflections are great. Then after some weeks, they decreased to the point that it couldn't even be called income anymore. There we were, back to start searching for a new project," Rivera said. "Accrue Coin was designed by the working class to support the working class. All the while, allowing wealthier investors to make a modest passive income and have an equal share in winning weekly rewards."
For more information, visit accruecoin.finance and follow Accrue Coin on Twitter and Telegram.
Media Contact
Juan Rivera, Accrue Coin LLC, 1 720 515 1283, team@accruecoin.finance
SOURCE Accrue Coin LLC