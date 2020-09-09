DENVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, a national independent Qualified Intermediary (QI) for 1031 exchanges, is continuing rapid growth plans by adding David Gorenberg as Managing Director. An attorney by trade, David has spent 20 years of his career in the 1031 like-kind exchange industry and is a Certified Exchange Specialist®. David is joining Accruit from Wilmington Trust, where he served as the Vice President and Product Leader for Wilmington Trust 1031 Exchange, LLC out of Wilmington, DE. Prior to that, he spent six years with Citibank's 1031 operations.
"When it came time to relocate my 1031 exchange practice, I wanted to join an industry leader. I've known Brent and other members of the Accruit team for years, and I'm thrilled to be joining such a highly respected firm," says David Gorenberg.
As part of Accruit's commitment to strategic growth, David was selected from top industry professionals to join Accruit's team of subject matter experts. David is past President of the Federation of Exchange Accommodations (FEA), making Accruit the only QI in the country to boast three past FEA presidents on staff at one time.
"Having served with David on the FEA Board for numerous years, I experienced first-hand how David helped shape our industry. Now, we are fortunate to add him to our team," says Brent Abrahm, President & CEO of Accruit. "This gives our company a significant presence coast to coast."
David is active in public speaking and business development opportunities as they relate to 1031 exchange transactions, Tenant-In-Common (TIC) and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties. David spends a significant portion of his time presenting continuing education classes to accountants, attorneys, financial planners, real estate brokers, and investors nationwide.
With offices in Denver, Chicago, Dallas, and Dillon, MT, Accruit adds a presence on the east coast with the addition of Gorenberg, who will be based out of Philadelphia, PA.
About Accruit
