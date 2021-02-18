HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accounting and finance experts, AcctTwo, today made a new case study available highlighting the digital transformation of VisitDallas, a popular nonprofit organization that promotes Dallas, TX as the ideal business and tourist destination. With their new nonprofit financial management software in place with the help of AcctTwo, the team at VisitDallas now enjoys increased efficiency in their finance function, dimensional reporting, and automated accounts payable on a system that supports them today and prepares them for future growth.
"I was anxious to make the finance function more efficient," said VisitDallas CFO Jill Larsen. She added that her team was spending a great deal of time reworking reports and exporting data to Excel to massage it. Not only was this process time consuming, it also presented version control and data integrity challenges.
In one example of the benefits of their new solution, Larsen mentioned AcctTwo's customization to their system that enables the team at VisitDallas to easily see what funding source is associated with a bill so that the appropriate bank account can be selected for payment. "We were spending a big chunk of two difficult days per week sorting this out," said Larsen. "Now we can do it in less than half a day."
Asked whether she feels the team and the systems are now ready to scale with the future growth of the organization, Larsen responded confidently, "Without a doubt. The design, structure, and capabilities of the system have us set for years.
"I had a vision for what I wanted and plenty of experience to know how things should work," said Larsen. "What AcctTwo was able to do was to take that and know exactly how to map it into the system." According to Larsen, AcctTwo's experience, the infrastructure they've built for their implementation team, and their project management process was crucial to the success of the project.
"I've done five or six GL conversions in my career," said Larsen. "This was by far the easiest and the one where I felt like I had the best understanding of the overall plan and where we were along the way."
