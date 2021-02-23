HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of the widespread impacts of the severe weather effecting large parts of the nation, AcctTwo announced today they have moved the dates of their church finance conference, AcctTwo's Faith-Based Finance Collaborative, from Feb. 23-24, 2021 to Mar. 24-25, 2021. The virtual event is designed to educate church leaders about what they need to know in 2021 to accelerate their mission and Ministry.
"It made sense for us to push our event back and give folks the space to focus on getting through this safely. Many of our clients, colleagues, friends, and family will be grappling with countless issues because of these severe storms. Our teams in Houston, for example, experienced record low temperatures this week and like a lot of our clients, we're waiting for the power or Internet to come back on. We'll look forward to 'seeing' everyone online in March instead and hope that everyone stays safe and warm until then," said Allison Webb, Head of AcctTwo Nonprofit Vertical.
The leading digital transformation technology providers will host this year's church finances conference online rather than in-person to educate church leaders about what they need to know in 2021 to accelerate their mission and Ministry. The theme for the 2021 AcctTwo Faith-Based Finance Collaborative is "God has not given me a spirit of fear, but of power, love and sound mind." 2 Timothy 1:7 (King James Version). Faith-Based Finance Collaborative 2021 attendees will:
- Hear from their peers and other leaders in the church finance and accounting field on topics including technology, regulatory changes, and best-practices.
- Learn how to close gaps in knowledge and focus for their finance and accounting teams.
- Find out the best way to deliver results in their ministry using church metrics.
The full agenda is slated to include these topics:
- New Functionality for Church Finances
- Nonprofit Dashboards
- Legal Outlook for 2021
- Challenges in the New Hybrid Work World
- Thought Leader Sessions from Bill.com and Martus
- Customer Panels, as well as Lightning Talks on a Handful of Topics
This year's event sponsors include:
- Altec: helping businesses go paperless, digitally store, and automatically distribute documents
- APS Payroll: workforce management solutions, HR & payroll services
- BetterSpaces: workplace wellbeing app, designed exclusively to help you move beyond the tiny boxes on the screen and truly connect to your team, your wellbeing, and your purpose
- Bill.com: cloud-based software that simplifies complex, back-office financial operations
- Emburse Nexonia: expense and time management software
- FloQast: accounting workflow automation that streamlines common accounting processes
- Martus: budgeting tools integrated with your accounting system
- MortarStone: analytics intelligently designed to increase giving
- Pushpay: donor and church management tools including- financial tracking, donor development, volunteer management, community engagement, and custom mobile applications
- Sage Intacct: best-in-class cloud ERP software and the only AICPA-preferred not-for-profit accounting software solution
- TouchPoint: cloud-based church management system that equips leaders to grow fully devoted followers of Christ
- Venn Technology: helping nonprofits maximize the value of Salesforce.com
- Vision 2: a comprehensive giving solution for effective stewardship.
AcctTwo Faith-Based Finance Collaborative registrants will also get a membership to AcctTwo's Mission:Support Community, an online community specifically designed to foster collaboration among faith-based/church and nonprofit organizations to share ideas, best practices, and resources in the areas of finance, technology, administration, and other functions that support their mission.
The church finance conference is virtual for the first time this year and will be delivered live over two half days on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, 2021. NASBA-certified CPE credit will be offered for those that attend. Those interested in attending the virtual event can access the registration page here. Tickets are $25 per person.
About AcctTwo
AcctTwo is focused on delivering the future of finance and accounting to its customers. AcctTwo has three main solutions – Cloud Accounting Software, Managed Accounting Services, and Software Development, powered by the only accounting software that is AICPA endorsed. Our dedicated team of over 100 people has helped nearly 1,000 organizations through their digital transformation with software implementations, accounting outsourcing, and consulting. AcctTwo is seven-time Sage Intacct Partner of the Year and was named four times to the Inc. 5000. AcctTwo has been recognized by our customers as a leader in overall satisfaction and popularity through their reviews on G2.
AcctTwo is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information about accounting software and solutions, please visit https://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.
