HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AcctTwo, a Houston-based strategic finance business partner, announced they were honored by The Houston Chronicle for a second year in a row as one of the top 130 workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of surveying 37,000 employees from 2,000 companies to rank Houston's Top 130 Workplaces.
The Houston Chronicle's media kit states the importance of this distinction is the positive impact satisfied employees have on organizational outcomes, including generating two times more ideas per month, increasing revenue by 400%, and staying 2-4 years longer on average compared to dissatisfied employees.
"This accolade is one of my proudest awards. As a leader and a founder, I see it as my responsibility to satisfy the needs of the employees of our company. In our ten-year history, we've seen numerous times that when employees feel appreciated, we typically see customer satisfaction and revenue increase in kind," said Marcus Wagner, AcctTwo Founder and CEO.
The team at AcctTwo is currently growing and open positions can be found on the AcctTwo Careers page. Today's open positions include:
-Experienced Implementers/Solution Architects to design, configure, and implement software solutions who enjoy leading and owning projects.
-Business Analyst gifted in design who has interest in working with customized solutions specifically designed to improve the life of accounting professionals.
-Accounting professionals (at the Senior or Controller level) specifically with experience in the world of SaaS, especially with ASC 606.
-Operations Specialist to support accounting and finance teams, preferably experienced in SaaS and CRM software and ERP.
-Project Coordinator to guide customer and internal software projects to on-time delivery.
About AcctTwo
AcctTwo provides the people, processes, and technology to transform finance and accounting into a strategic asset. We exist to remove the clutter of manual tasks and to provide clarity to finance and business leaders. We primarily serve high-growth organizations in North America with a focus on Nonprofits, Software-as-a-Service, Home Services, and Energy companies. Our focus is the result of years of experience serving finance and accounting leadership in these industries. AcctTwo is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
