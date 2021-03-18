HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accounting solutions experts and 4-time Inc. 5000 honorees announced today they ranked No. 119 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list for 2021, Inc. magazine's ranking of the fastest-growing, private companies in Texas. AcctTwo qualified for the ranking with a two-year, revenue growth rate of 112%.
The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list represents the fastest-growing, Texas-based, private companies. This prestigious list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses, and was born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise in 2020.
"This recognition is an achievement that would be amazing in any year and we are certainly proud and honored to be on the list. When we consider the year that 2020 was, this honor is even more important as testimony that our teams and our organization can weather a storm and still sustain positive growth. I feel even more confident in our AcctTwo team because we're stress tested and thriving," said AcctTwo Founder and CEO Marcus Wagner.
"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
In September 2020, AcctTwo, the finance-as-a-service, managed accounting experts announced their ranking on the Inc. 5000 List. AcctTwo was ranked No. 2317 on the national Inc. 5000 list, the fourth year the company earned the honor.
According to Inc., the companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.
Methodology: The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million.
About the Inc. 5000: The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About AcctTwo
AcctTwo is focused on delivering the future of finance and accounting to its customers. AcctTwo has three main solutions – Cloud Accounting Software, Finance-as-a-Service outsourced accounting, and Software Development, all built around Sage Intacct's best-in-class financial applications. Our dedicated team of more than 100 people has helped more than 1,000 organizations optimize finance and accounting through software implementations, accounting outsourcing, and consulting. AcctTwo has been recognized by Inc. 5000 four times, the Sage Intacct Partner of the Year seven consecutive years running, and by our customers as a leader in overall satisfaction and popularity through their reviews on G2.
AcctTwo is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information about accounting software customization, please visit https://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.
