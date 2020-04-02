NEEDHAM, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of accounting and financial management software for nonprofit, local municipal and government organizations, today announced the recipients of its annual Partner Leadership Awards for sales and marketing success in the previous year. Presented during a virtual meeting in response to the COVID-19 crisis, 2019 awards recognize the volume sales leaders for the AccuFund Accounting Suite. The reseller meeting also highlighted new system features, including recent API integrations with FormStack.
AccuFund bestowed Partner Leadership awards for overall volume sales leadership, volume sales leadership in the government and nonprofit sectors, volume leadership in add-on sales and total unit sales, volume leadership in representative payee sales, marketing excellence and customer installation and support excellence.
The 2019 AccuFund Partner Leadership award recipients were as follows:
- ComputerWorks NFP Solutions - Volume Sales Leader, overall
- Inventive Software Systems - Volume Leader, 2nd place
- EMK, Inc. - Volume Leader Government Sector Sales
- ComputerWorks NFP Solutions - Volume Leader in NLR from Var Leads
- Inventive Software Systems - Volume Leader in Add-On Sales
- Cornsilk Company - Partner Leader in Marketing Excellence
- Brisbane Consulting Group, LLC - Partner Leadership Award
- Watkins, Ward & Stafford - Partner Leader in Support Excellence
"We are so proud of our Resellers for their commitment to solving their customers' problems and addressing their finance management needs with the implementation of our products," said Ian Scotland, vice president and general manager of AccuFund, Inc. "their dedication to their clients makes us so grateful for their partnership. Knowing we are all working together to support nonprofits and local governments to help their community members is incredibly powerful."
"We are grateful to receive this honor and recognition from AccuFund and their support for our standing as a top reseller in the nonprofit and government markets," said Pat Vaughan, president at Inventive Software Systems, LLC. "We consider it a privilege to work with a company that is committed to excellent customer service and offers a robust accounting solution that is easy to use yet meets our customers' complex financial management needs. We have the tools and support we need to do a great job for our customers."
"We are thrilled to receive this year's Volume Leader in Government Sector Sales. AccuFund is a diverse financial management solution that fits very well with governments and nonprofits," explained Elisa Kearney, president of EMK Inc. "This product is constantly being updated with enhancements and features that continue to please our clients and meet their growing needs. We want to thank AccuFund for all their support."
"As Founder and CEO of Cornsilk Company, I have had the privilege of working with many members of the AccuFund team for over 20 years. Their expertise in the nonprofit financial management software industry has been instrumental in the success of our clients with whom we've had long term relationships," explains Jan Patton. "Internal processes and reporting have been expedited to a level of efficiency which has resulted in a win for all parties involved – Client, Developer & Reseller. Cornsilk looks forward to a long, successful relationship with AccuFund and those clients using the AccuFund Accounting Suite."
The AccuFund reseller meeting was held virtually on Friday, March 20, 2020. In addition to the presentation of the AccuFund Partner Leadership awards, the meeting provided attendees with technical updates and training on new software. The company has resellers across the United States who attend the annual reseller meeting each year.
About AccuFund
AccuFund, Inc. provides cloud and on-premises accounting and financial management software to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's award-winning financial software and consulting services coupled with industry best practices help government and nonprofit organizations streamline processes, improve efficiency and lower costs.
AccuFund's products are available through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance.
