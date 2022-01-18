CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced that its platform exceeded industry standards for SaaS program uptime * over the past twelve months.
AccuLynx surpassed the industry's guaranteed average, establishing our uptime to be among top SaaS providers. AccuLynx's performance is measured by third party cloud infrastructure monitoring providers, New Relic and DataDog, which set industry benchmarks for premium internal network providers.
In addition to exceeding industry standards for the past 12 months, Google's Core Web Vitals report shows that the majority of AccuLynx's pages load in less than 2.5 seconds. By comparison, Core Web Vitals reports that other major roofing software providers only load 20-32% of their pages in under 2.5 seconds, making AccuLynx one of the fastest roofing software providers for page rendering time.
"These results over the last twelve months prove that AccuLynx continues to be the premium software product for the residential roofing industry," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "Meeting the industry standard guidelines for uptime is not enough for us— contractors rely on AccuLynx to manage every aspect of their business. Our software development teams go above and beyond to ensure a consistently reliable experience for our customers."
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
