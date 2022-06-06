New feature will improve and simplify the way roofing contractors service their customers
BELOIT, Wis., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one roofing business management software, today announced the launch of an online Customer Portal to help roofing contractors provide better customer service while saving them time. This secure, self-service website, which is designed for use with an AccuLynx account, gives contractors an easier way to provide project updates to their customers, answer questions, offer financing, request or receive payments, and more.
"For many contracting businesses, managing customer relationships is challenging, especially when things get busy. The AccuLynx Customer Portal helps contractors stay on top of customer relationships by automating the process of keeping customers informed throughout a job and providing the tools that make communication and payment collection easy. Contractors can exchange messages with customers, share documents and photos, receive payments, and even offer financing," said Mark Rattin, VP of Product at AccuLynx.
Instead of emailing individual documents, making phone calls, or driving back and forth to job sites, roofing contractors can share relevant information stored in their AccuLynx job file directly to the portal. Once a customer is provided with a unique login to the portal, they will be able to see the specific information that is shared with them, including relevant documents, appointments, delivery dates, cost, payment history and invoice balance.
"Customers today expect a high level of service from contractors," said Mike Stein, Chief Executive Officer of AccuLynx. "That includes on-demand access to their projects, the ability to get immediate answers to their questions, and a convenient way to make payments. Our new Customer Portal, along with the many other features in AccuLynx, helps roofing contractors take their service to the next level without increasing their workload."
The Customer Portal is the latest addition to the AccuLynx platform, which is used by thousands of roofing contractors across the United States and Canada. It is designed for roofing contractors who are focused on delivering superior customer service while running an efficient operation. By providing customers with 24/7 access to their projects as well as self-service capabilities, roofing companies that use the Customer Portal benefit from improved capacity and customer satisfaction.
The Customer Portal, which can be customized with a company's branding, is an optional feature available in AccuLynx.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
