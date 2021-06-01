CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors, announced today that it has been named the number one Top Performer on Capterra's Construction Management Software Shortlist. This ranking emerges from a directory list of over 600 construction management products designed to help organizations find the best software for their company.
Top Performers within the Construction Management Software Shortlist are the highest scoring products in both popularity and user ratings. Generally, these products are not new to the market and are well-loved by customers.
"AccuLynx is proud to have been selected as the #1 Top Performer of Construction Management Software," said Mike Stein, CEO at AccuLynx. "This recognition is a reflection of our status as a popular, top tier software application for roofing companies and our continued focus on customer satisfaction."
The Capterra Shortlist is an independent, unbiased assessment that assigns ranking based on user reviews and general online search activity. The Construction Management Shortlist report is available at https://www.capterra.com/construction-management-software/#shortlist.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic, ABC Supply, SRS Distribution and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
Media Contact
Jordann Donskey, AccuLynx, +1 (608) 843-2093, jdonskey@acculynx.com
SOURCE AccuLynx