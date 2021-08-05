CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced AccuLynx among the best roofing software companies of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on core features.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms that enable users to easily email estimates to clients, collect payments, and generate financial reports. The study also assessed reporting capabilities that can help measure company performance and track progress.
As the #1 roofing software that helps contractors grow, AccuLynx stands out from other solutions with features that are purpose-built for roofing contractors. It provides users with one centralized location where they can manage their jobs, including the ability to easily create digital documents with e-sign, order materials using real-time pricing, process online payments, offer financing, build custom reports, and much more.
"We're excited to be recognized as the best roofing software company by Digital.com," said Katie Badeusz, Marketing Director at AccuLynx. "Our payment processing feature, AccuPay, and our financing feature, AccuFi, have allowed contractors to collect and access funds easier and faster than other software. Innovations like these are just some of the reasons we're consistently the top choice for roofing contractors."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 55 solutions. To access the complete list of best roofing software, visit https://www.digital.com/best-roofing-software/.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic, ABC Supply, SRS Distribution and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
