CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors, announced today that it has been named a Top Performer on Capterra's Roofing Software Shortlist. This ranking emerges from a directory list of over 60 construction-related software products.
Top Performers within the Roofing Software Shortlist are the highest scoring products in both popularity and user ratings. Generally, these products are not new to the market and are well-loved by customers.
"AccuLynx is proud to have been selected as a Top Performer of Roofing Software," said Mike Stein, CEO at AccuLynx. "This recognition is a reflection of our status as a popular, top tier software application for roofing companies and our continued recognition as the #1 roofing software."
This recognition is just one of many that AccuLynx has received this year. The award-winning product has also been recognized as a Top Performer on Capterra's Construction CRM Software and Construction Management Software Shortlists as well as a Category Leader on GetApp's Construction CRM and Roofing Software Categories and as a Software Advice Front Runner for Roofing Software.
The Capterra Shortlist is an independent, unbiased assessment that assigns ranking based on user reviews and general online search activity. The Roofing Software Shortlist report is available at https://www.capterra.com/roofing-software/#shortlist.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic, ABC Supply, SRS Distribution and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
Media Contact
Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, +1 (608) 473-3800, marketing@acculynx.com
SOURCE AccuLynx