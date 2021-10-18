CHICAGO, Oct.18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning business management software, AccuLynx has received yet another recognition from popular software information platform, GetApp.
The Category Leader title is given to top performing software programs and is based on feedback from real user reviews. This year, AccuLynx scored in the top 10% of roofing software solutions, putting it ahead of 47 other products.
"AccuLynx is honored to be recognized as a Category Leader for Roofing Software," said Katie Badeusz, Director of Marketing at AccuLynx. "This recognition further cements our commitment to meeting the needs of roofing contractors and developing features that support this."
Each year, GetApp ranks the leading business apps inside the most popular categories to simplify software selection for small and medium businesses. The unbiased, data-driven rankings consist of a variety of key factors, including ease of use, value, functionality, support, and likelihood to recommend. The complete list of Category Leaders for Roofing Software is available here: https://www.getapp.com/construction-software/roofing/category-leaders/.
AccuLynx is the all-in-one tool for roofing contractors looking to manage their business within a single, cloud-based application. From facilitating collaboration to keeping roofing jobs on track, AccuLynx allows contractors to run their business digitally, without the need for in-person interaction.
The software features include lead management, digital estimates and contracts, aerial measurement and material ordering, photo sharing, scheduling, project management, automated communication, texting, payment processing, online homeowner financing, and reporting.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic, ABC Supply, SRS Distribution and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
