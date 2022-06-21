AccuLynx as a top performing construction management software solution
CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced it has been recognized in the construction management software category by three top software review sites: Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.
Capterra recognized AccuLynx in its 2022 Best Construction Management Software Shortlist. The Capterra Shortlist focuses on ranking software solutions in each category by popularity and overall user ratings from the last 24 months. AccuLynx was ranked here as the highest rated, most popular software in the construction management software category.
GetApp recognized AccuLynx as a 2022 Category Leader for Construction Management Software. This designation focuses on five main categories: ease of use, functionality, customer support, likelihood to recommend, and value for money. AccuLynx received the highest possible score in the customer support category and either met, or surpassed, the average rankings in the other categories.
Software Advice recognized AccuLynx as a 2022 Front Runner for Construction Management Software. This acknowledgment focuses on scoring each product based on usability and customer satisfaction. AccuLynx was the only roofing-specific software to also be recognized for its use by the construction industry, solidifying its position as the best roofing software.
"It's an honor to be recognized not only as the best roofing software for contractors, but also as a top solution in the construction management space," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "The fact that we've been honored by three major software review sites solidifies our place as an industry-leading software solution."
AccuLynx has been recognized by Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice in numerous categories over the past 6 years. To read more about the winners in each category, visit Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
