CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx—leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors—today announced a new technology partnership with SRS Distribution, one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States. This new partnership integrates AccuLynx software with SRS Distribution's Roof Hub order and materials management program, enabling roofing contractors to create faster, more accurate estimates and facilitate a more seamless material ordering process.
SRS Distribution customers who use AccuLynx will now be able to access SRS products, see their specific material pricing and place electronic orders for materials directly from AccuLynx. This convenient and streamlined workflow eliminates the need for AccuLynx users to log into another system to gather material costs or place orders.
"For over 10 years, AccuLynx's mission has been to provide roofing contractors with innovative technology that helps them manage and grow their business while simplifying the way they work," said Mike Stein, Chief Executive Officer of AccuLynx. "We are proud to integrate with companies like SRS Distribution to drive even greater efficiencies for our customers. This integration makes it easier than ever for roofing contractors to estimate job costs and place orders directly to their local SRS branch."
"We are extremely excited about this new relationship between SRS & our family of brands, with AccuLynx as we continue expanding strategic partnerships with the roofing industry's leading business management solutions," said Dan Tinker, President & CEO of SRS.
AccuLynx helps roofing contractors manage every aspect of their job from a single, cloud-based application. It combines customer relationship management and project management functionality with tools to support the roofing sales and production process, including estimating, photo-sharing, aerial measurements, material ordering, and labor scheduling.
AccuLynx and SRS Distribution will host an informational webinar on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. Central | 11 a.m. Eastern to show contractors how the new integration can save them time, increase their productivity and improve their customer service. Contractors interested in learning more about how the technology works can register here: https://go.acculynx.com/webinar-grow-your-roofing-business-with-acculynx-srs-distribution.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
About SRS Distribution
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, SRS has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States. Since its inception, SRS has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving its customers, partnering with its suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 430 locations across 43 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and Berkshire Partners LLC.
