CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced the results of a recent study of its user base, which found that contractors using the company's integrated text messaging features had a 27% shorter average project duration and a 26% shorter average sales cycle than customers not using the features. The study highlights the impact AccuLynx and its text messaging features can have on a roofing business, accelerating overall job timelines by helping contractors get projects approved faster and reducing production delays.
AccuLynx's SMS tools, which include two-way and automated messaging capabilities, enable users to connect with team members, customers, insurance adjusters, and other vendors through the AccuLynx application instead of their personal cell phone. This way, all messages are automatically logged and stored in the customer job file, keeping information organized and improving visibility into what's happening with a job.
AccuLynx's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Stein, said "AccuLynx makes it easy for roofing contractors to improve engagement and customer satisfaction through more timely communication. The powerful SMS tools in AccuLynx have been proven to provide significant time savings during the lifecycle of their jobs. Texting through AccuLynx is a simple way for contractors to connect with their customers and team members from the same system they use to run their business."
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with ABC Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, SRS Distribution, QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com
Media Contact
Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, +1 (608) 473-3800, marketing@acculynx.com
SOURCE AccuLynx