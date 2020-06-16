IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, automated workforce screening solutions, today announced that its complete portfolio of background screening and verification solutions – is now available on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
Accurate Background, integrated with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting, enables organizations to quickly order background checks and view results without leaving the SAP SuccessFactors platform. This integration helps minimize duplicate data entry, reduce time to hire, and enable employers to onboard talent more quickly.
"The integration of our app with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting helps customers accelerate the screening and onboarding process and improve the candidate experience by reducing duplicate information requests," said Damian Villegas, Chief Sales Officer, Accurate Background. "We are pleased to build upon our partnership with SAP by offering our full suite of background screening solutions on SAP App Center."
Accurate Background screening services include:
- Business intelligence
- Form I-9 and E-Verify
- Credit checks
- Global searches
- Criminal background checks
- Identity management
- Criminal monitoring
- Sanctions
- Driving history
- Social media searches
- Drug and health screening
- Verifications (Employment, Education, Professional, References)
Accurate Background, LLC is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP.
About Accurate Background
Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.