TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accusoft partnered with A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance company, to obtain HIPAA compliance and its SOC 2 examination for products OnTask and PrizmDoc Cloud this month.
"OnTask is all about collaboration and process automation. We had customers coming to us in the healthcare industry, looking for HIPAA compliant software to abide by their security requirements," said Steve Wilson, President of OnTask. "We saw an opportunity for our product to expand its reach and provide the required security our medical community needs to begin process automation."
Both OnTask and PrizmDoc Cloud are now HIPAA compliant and completed a SOC 2 examination. A-LIGN's CEO, Scott Price, part of the Tampa Bay Software CEOs (TBSC), partnered with Accusoft's CEO, Jack Berlin to make the advancement happen.
"As part of the technology sector in Tampa Bay, Accusoft looks for any opportunity to support other tech companies in the community," says Jack Berlin. "TBSC brings us together to collaborate, and that alliance helps us all innovate and succeed together."
PrizDoc Cloud received its SOC 2 examination, and now also holds HIPAA certification as well. This enhancement enables users needing HIPAA compliance to host their data on Accusoft servers, instead of creating a new instance of PrizmDoc Cloud on their own server.
These two security checks enable Accusoft to serve more customers and offer the assurance they require to move processes forward.
About A-LIGN:
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,400 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 22301 and ISO 9001 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform are transforming the compliance experience enabling an anytime, anywhere approach to audits. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.
About Accusoft:
Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com.
