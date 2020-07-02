SHIP BOTTOM, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuTitle, a leading provider of title management platforms focused on streamlining the real estate title production and closing process, has announced the acquisition of Florida-based Landtech Data Corp. This acquisition increases AccuTitle's client base to over two thousand title organizations and adds key states to its offering. The industry experts at AccuTitle and Landtech, together with the recently acquired Closers' Choice team, create an outstanding leadership lineup to drive the TitleFusion product. TitleFusion is a cloud-based, leading- edge solution which can be accessed securely from anywhere, anytime through all major browsers. This product is suitable for most of the Eastern seaboard, Gulf Coast as well as other states. Title professionals will have the option to choose between the current solutions offered by Landtech and Closers' Choice, and the best-of-breed TitleFusion platform.
Landtech is a customer-oriented settlement software company that has been owned and operated by the Bell family for over forty-three years. Today Alice Bell and Dorothy Bell Cole, daughters of the late Wyatt Bell, continue on with their father's vision to improve the closing process for title agents by aligning with AccuTitle and offering a cloud-based solution to their clients. The Landtech employees will join the AccuTitle team and will continue to provide the exceptional service they are known for today. AccuTitle's mission is to produce title software to make an intricate process more manageable, and Alice and Dorothy, and the entire Landtech staff will work hand-in-hand with the TitleFusion product team to incorporate the functionality and customer experience Landtech users have enjoyed over decades of use. The in-depth knowledge of Landtech, together with the extensive integrations and technology advances of TitleFusion will provide a best-in-class platform for title professionals.
"We are extremely excited to join the AccuTitle team and position the TitleFusion product to best suit the needs of Landtech's clients. This not only fills a need for a true cloud-based solution made by title professionals, for title professionals but allows us to create and expand meaningful advancements and technologies that add value to our customers," states Alice Bell, CEO of Landtech. Dorothy Bell Cole, Business Development Director, states, "We couldn't be happier to continue our father's legacy and advance his vision for the title industry with the group at AccuTitle. We are thrilled to have joined the AccuTitle family to provide first-rate products and customer service to all our clients." Bill Bartzak, CEO of AccuTitle says, "We are continuing to build our team of subject matter experts, and together with strong brands, we are creating the state-of-the-art solution that the title industry is calling for. We are proud to add the Landtech team to our rapidly growing company."
About Landtech Data Corp: Landtech provides a software suite that includes real estate settlement software and closing applications for the title, escrow, and financial industry. Our primary goal is to contribute to the success of our clients by providing intuitive and user-friendly technology along with professional services. We work with all of our clients "one-on-one" to assure their proficiency in using our technology to further their business objectives in the most cost-effective manner. Landtech's team consists of title, escrow and real estate industry professionals. Each member of our team assists in supporting our customers with the daily challenges of the settlement industry. From small business to enterprise, Landtech has a solution for any size. To learn more, visit www.golandech.com.
About AccuTitle: AccuTitle, a leader in the title industry, provides RealTech platforms focused on automating and streamlining the title production and closing process. The AccuTitle family of products include TitleFusion, MagramFusion, and Closers' Choice, serving title professionals across most of the Eastern seaboard. Our mission is to produce title software to make an intricate process more manageable and provide custom solutions to unique problems. To learn more, visit www.accutitle.com.
