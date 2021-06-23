CARLSBAD, Calif. and NATICK, Mass., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoClaims Direct, Inc., (ACD) an established auto claims technology and services company to the property and casualty industry, and Attestiv, Inc., a leading media authenticity platform today announced a joint collaboration to bring photo verification and fraud detection to ACD's CLARITY technology platform.
"Fraud awareness and prevention is critical in the insurance industry and ACD is delighted to work with Attestiv to provide technology tools for our auto insurance clients. This value-added solution to our CLARITY workflow technology will help adjusters do their jobs more accurately and efficiently," stated ACD CEO, Ernie Bray.
Calling the insurance industry "ripe for modernization," Attestiv CEO, Nicos Vekiarides, says their technology solution focus is on prevention and detection with photos, videos, and documents. "Companies need to understand if nothing is done to prevent fraud, they face a long-term risk with manipulated digital media. The authentication ACD is building into their portion of the claims ecosystem is the type of innovation we hope to see grow across the broader insurance ecosystem," says Vekiarides.
This new partnership will bring various levels of fraud detection to ACD's technology and workflow operations. This will include Attestiv's tamper detection/analysis platform that enables a layer of defense against fraudulent digital media and provides real-time fraud protection and analysis of ingested claims images using advanced AI and blockchain technology.
About AutoClaims Direct, Inc.
ACD delivers the leading virtual claims workflow platform to Auto & Commercial Insurers, TPAs, Fleet Administrators, and Self-Insureds. First to market with three methods of vehicle inspection, the company is hyper-focused on the material damage portion of the claims process. An expert team and technology are combined to streamline the claims process and drive efficiency for adjusters. Clients are able to lower costs, reduce cycle times, access key data & reporting, and increase customer satisfaction. Visit http://acdcorp.com for more about the company.
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for the insurance, healthcare, public safety, government, and media segments. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and data, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media captured by any person or device, enabling digital transformation with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit http://attestiv.com.
