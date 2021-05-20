BENTON, Ark., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a leading Channel Intelligence Partner and PaperCut Authorized Solutions Center, is thrilled to present Pacific Office Automation with the 2020 ACDI owner's award.
"I can't say enough about the team at POA," says Josh Lane, President, ACDI. " They are passionate about selling value, persistent to say the least, and enthusiastic about winning; in all accounts a great partner. Congratulations!"
The owner's award is the highest level of recognition that an ACDI partner can receive. The partnership between POA and ACDI began almost ten years ago and has evolved into an alignment of company cultures and a mutual commitment to excellence.
Executive Vice President Matt Bennett states, "POA has always been and continues to be a valued partner. They challenge us to be better every day and we look forward to growing our relationship as we continue to serve the needs of the industry together. "
The ACDI owner's award is presented to a qualifying independent reseller who demonstrates excellence in selling solutions. Excellence is considered to be such when the overall organization promotes innovative customer solutions, displays an unparalleled customer-centric experience, and collaborates with ACDI to ensure that the most widely praised business solutions in the imaging industry are implemented in every business they serve.
Congratulations to Pacific Office Automation on being the leading reseller in ACDI's vast reseller network in 2020.
About ACDI
Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) specializes in delivering world-class integrated software and hardware solutions through proven innovation, service, and culture. Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted ACDI to provide industry-leading capture, print management, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline the complete document lifecycle. Through channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers globally, ACDI solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations in education, healthcare, government, and beyond.
For more information, visit http://www.acd-inc.com.
Media Contact
Pete Taylor - Director of Marketing + Communications, ACDI, +1 (800) 990-2234 Ext: 3547, pete.taylor@acd-inc.com
SOURCE ACDI