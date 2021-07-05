VICTORIA, B.C., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACD Systems International has released a free beta version of its upcoming editing software, Gemstone. The new standalone Multi-Document Interface (MDI) is a photography editing software with a layered editor and up-to-date RAW support. ACDSee has released the free beta with the aim of gaining the photography community's feedback and support, before launching the product in Autumn.
"We are expecting tens of thousands of users to try Gemstone and provide input. Gemstone is complete with a multi-document interface, a layered editor, and RAW support. We are excited to share what we have built so far, and what is to come." - Frank Lin COO & CTO
ACDSee has a loyal following for its Photo Studio products, and Gemstone pairs perfectly with the wider ACDSee range of products. The new features of the software include:
- Full RAW development support: Built-in RAW image support for over 500 camera models.
- MDI interface: Have multiple documents open at once as well as easily providing a split view.
- Full layered editor: Achieve complex adjustments and effects and go back to tweak them at any time.
ACDSee has also incorporated some of the most loved features from their other software into Gemstone, including:
- Light EQ
- Frequency Separation
- Path text
- Pixel Targeting
- Color Wheels
- Tone wheels
- Liquify Tool
Beta testing will begin on June 23, 2021. Photographers are encouraged to provide feedback on any of the features.
The free beta version is available here: https://r.acdsee.com/cDfyT
