VICTORIA, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACD Systems International has launched their new standalone Multi-Document Interface (MDI), Gemstone. With a layered editor and up-to-date RAW support, Gemstone is set to offer users of the software a new element to their editing experience.
"We're thrilled to release our latest software to the market in Gemstone. Gemstone is our latest multi-document interface, with a layered editor and RAW support. After the success of the Beta back in the summer, we're thrilled to finally release the new version to our audience.
"Gemstone Photo Editor 12 has all the artistry and layered prowess you need to satisfy your photo editing desires, no matter how complex the composition. For maximum productivity, the MDI (Multi Document Interface) layered editor allows you to carve your images into full spectrum splendor." - Frank Lin COO & CTO
Gemstone has a range of up-to-date features, including:
Top Features:
- Full RAW development support: Built-in RAW image support for over 500 camera models.
- MDI interface: Have multiple documents open at once as well as easily providing a split view.
- Full layered editor: Achieve complex adjustments and effects and go back to tweak them at any time.
Gemstone pairs perfectly with ACDSee Photo Studio Home 2022 and its superior Digital Asset Manager. ACDSee has incorporated some of their most loved features from Photo Studio into Gemstone, including:
- Light EQ
- Frequency Separation
- Path text
- Pixel Targeting
- Color Wheels
- Tone wheels
- Liquify Tool
Availability: You can purchase ACDSee Gemstone here: https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/gemstone-photo-editor/
