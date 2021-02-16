LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ace Industrial Supply started in 1983 selling tools from a small at-home office. Within seven years, in 1990, Founder, Tim Stearns, along with one employee, rented an office space in Pacoima, CA, growing his business into an industry leader in selling tools and hardware to businesses, contractors, and consumers. Ace Industrial Supply is now home to over 200 in-house salespersons, 75 administrative employees, 25 warehouse employees, and sales offices nationwide.
Stearns reflects overcoming business crushing obstacles as the Dot-com bubble, The Great Recession, and a global pandemic. As a growing business, Stearns dedicated his energy toward building his sales team and key employees, who are carefully selected, dedicated, and unsurpassed, providing the best customer service and product to customers.
A driven entrepreneur, Stearns looks back at his resilience throughout his 30-plus years to inspire his staff. Building a business from the ground up and battling through an economic crisis, Stearns instills and encourages his team to embody the same leadership.
"My best winning ideas to scale and grow my business can come at any time. Regardless of economic downfall or booming business, I would examine the outcome and look for the next step to grow my business," says Stearns. "I always look to power through any challenges, turning them into opportunities. Events happen, but it is about how you respond to that experience that makes or breaks you."
As a generous entrepreneur, Stearns and Ace Industrial Supply make charitable donations and support throughout the entire community of West Los Angeles. Ace Industrial Supply's success is built on the idea of delivering the best value on top-quality tools. With over 35 years of business, customers receive knowledgeable sales staff, responsive customer services, low shipping costs on fast delivery, and customer satisfaction. Stearns' motto is "quality tools, great prices, and old-fashioned service" as the key to success to growing over three historical hurdles.
Ace Industrial Supply, Inc. of California distributes wholesale industrial tools to a 275,000-client base. Over 6,000 different items are available to all be shipped to your business or home. We proudly sell top quality brands from Milwaukee Tools, Bosch, and more offering tools, compressor, jump starters, and other related products. To find out more information, visit https://www.acetools.com/.
