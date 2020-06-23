Editor's Summary
- The new Enduro series of rugged devices, featuring MIL-810G and up to IP65 certifications, are designed for first responders, field and manufacturing workers
- In addition to physical protection, the devices also include a host of security and management services such as the Acer Enduro Manageability Suite (AEMS)
- The Acer Enduro N7 rugged notebook has been designed to survive even the most chaotic of industrial environments and features a hot-swappable battery
- The Acer Enduro N3 rugged notebook features the latest Intel® Core™ processors and long battery life, offering excellent performance that lasts for the entire workday
- The Acer Enduro T1 tablets are designed for use with gloves and come with a range of optional accessories that allow them to be adapted to a wide variety of scenarios
- The Acer Enduro T5 tablet is designed for industrial and warehouse work and comes with a swappable battery to allow for continuous use while on the job
TAIPEI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today launched Enduro, its new line of rugged notebooks and tablets specially designed to provide the durability, portability and performance needed by professionals working in the field. First responders and industrial manufacturing workers will find the Acer Enduro N7 to be a reliable companion, while event producers and outdoor hobbyists will appreciate the thin-and-light yet durable Enduro N3. A series of Enduro tablets are also available for retail, warehouse and manufacturing usage scenarios.
"With an increasingly modern workforce, more and more mobile devices are being deployed in the field where they are subject to harsher handling. Enduro, our new line of rugged notebooks and tablets, was created to provide our customers with the durability and performance that gets the job done," said Andrew Chuang, General Manager, Rugged Computing, Acer Inc.
Acer Enduro N7 Rugged Notebook
The Acer Enduro N7 is a rugged notebook constructed with shock-absorbent materials to offer the reliability needed by first responders, field and industrial manufacturing workers while on the job. MIL-810G and IP65 certified[1], the device has been engineered to withstand drops onto the hardest flooring and to resist the ingress of dust and water. This durability makes the device suitable for work, hot or cold, and its 700-nit, 14-inch FHD screen offers excellent visibility whether inside or outside. For those working long days, the Enduro N7 comes with dual batteries: one hot-swappable battery with a long 10-hour[2] life and another built-in bridge battery.
In addition to being able to physically survive chaotic work environments, the Enduro N7 is equipped with the technology necessary to thrive in a modern work place. A quad-core 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 CPU offers enough power to smoothly navigate between several different applications and work on multiple tasks at the same time. The Enduro N7 is also very secure: hardware-level Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 checks for any signs of intrusion during startup and the Acer Enduro Manageability Suite (AEMS) serves to help protect the device while also making it easy to deploy services or system configurations across many devices. A fingerprint sensor supports more secure logins through Windows Hello.
Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Notebook
The Acer Enduro N3 is a powerful notebook that strikes a balance between durability and portability, making it ideal for users who rotate between several worksites such as architects, project inspectors, event managers, agricultural plant personnel or even lovers of the outdoors who want to record their adventures. The Enduro N3 was specially engineered to be resistant to drops and water, achieving MIL-STD 810G and IP53[3] certifications, while maintaining a thin-and-light frame of just 24.85 mm (0.98 in) at 1.985 kg (4.37 lb). Some of these features include reinforced corners for drops, Corning® Gorilla® Glass to protect the display from water and the unique water-resistant Aquafan™.
This physical protection comes on top of premium levels of protection against cyber threats thanks to technology like Discrete Trusted Platform Module, AEMS, and password-protected HDDs. This host of security and management tools ensures that all work done over the device's 13-hour battery life[2] is safe, and this safety does not come at the expense of performance. The Enduro N3 boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, giving it reliable performance, with an optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX230 discrete GPU and 1 TB PCle Gen3 NVMe SSD for those with exceptionally heavy workloads.
Acer Enduro Management Suite (AEMS)
The Acer Enduro Management Suite (AEMS) is a system designed to streamline the management of large quantities of devices, helping to keep existing devices more secure and speed up the process of rolling new ones out. The AEMS console enables a manager to remotely interact with AEMS-enabled devices in the following ways:
- Programmable physical keys: AEMS-enabled tablets and notebook computers include physical keys, located next to the power button, which will automatically launch a designated application upon keypress.
- I/O Control: The ability to remotely enable/disable access to I/O ports[4]. Cameras and barcode scanners may also be enabled or disabled.
- Device Monitor: Lists and exports information for all devices being managed, including information about each individual device's system, hardware, software and any applied hotfixes.
- Remote Deployment: Any necessary applications, BIOS changes or Windows updates can be pushed out and deployed remotely.
Acer Enduro T5 Rugged Tablet
The Acer Enduro T5 (ET510-51W) is a durable and rugged 10-inch Windows tablet designed for long periods of work in extreme environments. Its 10 hour[2] battery can be swapped out, enabling continuous usage, and a 7th Gen Intel Core m3 processor lends it the power needed by logistics and manufacturing workers. All on top of MIL-STD 810G and IP65 certifications and AEMS. Accessories such as docking stations, hand grips, shoulder straps, 4-point shoulder straps, car chargers and car holders are available to expand the functionality and mobility of the Enduro T5.
Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablets
The Acer Enduro T1 (ET110-31W) is a flexible and rugged 10-inch Windows tablet that can double as a 10.1-inch notebook via an optional portfolio keyboard. The device's MIL-STD 810G[4] and IP54 certifications, combined with an Intel Celeron processor and 64 GB of eMMC storage space, make it a reliable and convenient option for quick work on the go. The Enduro T1 can also be used while wearing gloves.
The Acer Enduro T1 (ET108-11A) is a compact and durable 8-inch Android tablet designed especially for smart retail, warehouse and factory workers. MIL-STD 810G[5] and IP54 certified, the device also features a range of optional accessories and programmable keys that enable it to be adapted to a variety of unique environments. The Enduro T1 can also be used while wearing gloves.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Enduro N3 will be available in North America in August starting at USD 899; and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 999.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
[1] An IP65 certification indicates that a device is "dust tight", allowing no ingress of dust, and that "water projected by a nozzle (6.3 mm) against enclosure from any direction shall have no harmful effects."
[2] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use.
[3] An IP53 certification indicates that a device is "dust protected", allowing only limited ingress of dust, and also able to resist some sprays of water.
[4] Based on hardware design, not all I/O ports can be controlled via AEMS console.
[5] Sand and Dust test criteria is tested with MIL-STD 810F standard
