Editor's Summary
- New Acer Chromebook Spin 713 delivers the latest technology and a premium design. Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 comes with the business capabilities of Chrome OS unlocked
- Co-engineered and verified[1] as part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program for advanced mobile performance with the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors built to power the next generation of computing innovation and provide platform stability.
- Military-grade durability in a flexible design makes it ideal for users needing on-the-go performance for productivity, presentations and staying in touch
- The 3:2 2K VertiView Corning® Gorilla® Glass 13.5-inch touch display boosts productivity with more vertical space for websites, documents and spreadsheets
- Additionally, new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 launches with a convertible design, up to 15 hours of battery[2] life and 11.6-inch Corning Gorilla Glass display
TAIPEI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its offering of Chromebooks for consumers and businesses with the new stylish Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713, featuring 10th Gen Intel® Core™ commercial processors that deliver the latest in connectivity, productivity, performance and platform stability, designed to enable the superior productivity and performance that businesses need when working in the cloud. It brings together cutting-edge hardware, specs and design with the speed, security and simplicity that Chrome OS is known for.
Part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors[3] that offer first-rate performance and battery life. In addition, its 2K 13.5-inch VertiView display features a productivity-boosting 3:2 aspect ratio, creating extra vertical space and reducing scrolling.
Project Athena Innovation
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) was co-engineered with Intel as part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program, which was designed to incubate and deliver the most advanced laptop experiences and designs. It passed rigorous testing to achieve the technology specifications and key experiences ensuring that it consistently delivers the responsiveness, instant wake and battery life that ambitious people need to focus from anywhere.
"Acer's Chromebook 713 demonstrates the co-engineering efforts driven by Acer and Intel through the Project Athena innovation program," said Josh Newman, Vice President, Client Computing Group at Intel. "Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, Acer's first Project Athena-based Chromebook provides exceptional performance and enables premium productivity for business professionals."
The powerful 10th Gen Intel Core processors for the latest in processing performance allows for handling multiple apps, pages, extensions and more. Users will experience more than a full day of productivity on the device's fast-chargeable battery that offers 10 hours[2] of usage. It comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM and up to 256 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.
Productivity-Boosting VertiView Display
The new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features a 13.5-inch VertiView display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that provides 18% more vertical screen space and reduces the need to scroll. Displaying in 2256 x 1504 resolution, the IPS[4] display offers brilliant 2K clarity whether streaming video or using apps from the Google Play store. Plus, both the touchscreen and touchpad are made of Corning Gorilla Glass, so they resist scratches while providing smooth navigation.
Thinner bezels ensure that the notebook's vibrant images stand out. Dual integrated stereo speakers provide first-rate audio, while dual microphones effectively pinpoint sound to allow for clearer communication.
Military Durability in a Flexible Design
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713's all-new streamlined aluminum chassis has a reinforced design that delivers military-grade durability (U.S. MIL-STD 810G compliant[5]), making it capable of resisting dents, dings and corrosion. The reinforced design and shock-absorbing bumper can survive drops from heights of up to 122 cm (48 inches) and withstand up to 60 kg (132 pounds) of downward force.
The device features a convertible design and can be opened a full 360-degrees, enabling its touchscreen display to be used in four different modes: display mode for presenting, tablet mode for entertainment, clamshell mode for keyboard input and tent mode to make the most of small spaces. The backlit keyboard boosts productivity in a range of lighting conditions. The convertible device is very portable, measuring just 16.8 mm thin (0.66 inches) and 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs), making it easy to place into a bag and take around for people constantly on the go.
Ports and Latest Wi-Fi Keep Users Connected
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 provides options to keep consumers and businesses connected. It has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also includes an HDMI port, USB 3.0 and MicroSD card reader. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology provides a fast and reliable wireless connection[6], while Bluetooth 5.0 delivers a convenient means to connect to peripherals.
Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Acer Chromebook Spin 713's touch panel and touchpad are covered with an optional[7] layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Specially formulated Corning® Gorilla® Glass reduces the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms on touch displays and touchpads.
Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713
The new Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 is available with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade included, a solution that helps businesses to manage devices at scale. Ideal for a range of business environments, including those where employees share devices and are mobile, such as in health care and retail, Chrome Enterprise helps create a secure and productive environment for cloud-based workers.
The Chromebook's fast and secure operating system simplifies the process of deploying, managing and powering a cloud workforce. IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive, integrated security coverage that is part of Chromebook Enterprise. IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies, and more with web-based management[8] that makes the new Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 easy to deploy and manage, increasing their uptime and reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO).
"Businesses of all sizes are embracing cloud-based tools, so their employees can work more effectively from their offices or homes, while also staying connected and collaborating with colleagues, customers and partners," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. "Acer's new Chromebook Spin Enterprise 713 will help businesses accomplish more, while delivering what IT management wants - security, ease of deployment, manageability, and a solid return on investment."
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is Convertible and Consumer-Friendly
Additionally, Acer today launched the Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H), a consumer-friendly 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook designed to handle schoolwork and everyday projects. Powered by a Mediatek MT8183 processor, it provides the performance necessary to simultaneously run multiple apps, web pages and documents. Plus, a long battery life of up to 15-hours[2] ensures it will keep up with students and families during long days of study, work and play.
Weighing only 1 kg (2.2 lbs), the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 fits neatly in a backpack or book bag and can be comfortably taken around the house for school projects, keeping in touch and even having fun on apps. Interacting with the new Chromebook is intuitive and enjoyable thanks to an Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass HD touch IPS display and a newly improved keyboard featuring concave keys and ample key travel. Plus, a wide field-of-view webcam, 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 provide everything family members need to stay connected via Google Hangouts, Google Classroom and more.
Android App Support
The new Chromebook Spin 713, Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 and Chromebook Spin 311 fully support Android apps via Google Play, so customers will have access to all the apps they love for productivity, creativity, services and more.
Price and Availability
The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 will be available in North America in August starting at USD 1099; and in EMEA in August, starting at EUR 899.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 629.99; and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 699.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 259.99; and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 299.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
[1] Verification process: Intel's design verification process ensures that certain product specifications for user experience are included. Intel does not guarantee specific performance of any system. Actual performance will vary with use, system configurations, and settings.
[2] Battery life is based on Google power LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features.
[3] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.
[4] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products
[5] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand.
[6] 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps max theoretical data rates, 3X faster than 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard spec and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers
[7] Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass is only available on select models of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
[8] Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.
© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and smay vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.